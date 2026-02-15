Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Jersey Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Chinese or Lunar New Year goes back about 3,500 years. It begins on February 17th this year, with multiple celebrations in New Jersey and around the world. According to…

Joel Katz
Lunar New Year dragon is worn during a celebration in New Jersey

Performers puppet a Chinese dragon in celebration of the Chinese new year.

 (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

The Chinese or Lunar New Year goes back about 3,500 years. It begins on February 17th this year, with multiple celebrations in New Jersey and around the world. According to Congress.gov, “The Chinese calendar uses a 60-year cycle known as the sexagenary cycle. The current cycle began in 1984 and ends in 2043.”

It’s also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival and lasts for fifteen days. In China, it’s a week-long holiday, sometimes longer. Businesses in the country shut down for at least a week to celebrate the holiday. It begins on the lunar calendar’s first new moon and ends on the first full moon.

It’s a twelve-year cycle, and a different animal represents each year. Each animal has a different meaning and has its own symbolism, including luck, personality, and fortune. For example, the year I was born was the year of the Goat. The element was fire, and the animal or sign was goat, sheep, or ram.

2026 is the year of the Horse. The element is fire, and it represents speed, freedom, and strength. The annual rotation of animals includes rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

Lunar New Year Celebrations in New Jersey

American Dream in East Rutherford is planning its “Lunar New Year Spectacular” today, February 15th, at noon on the Dream Stage in Court A. It will feature “thundering lion dances, electrifying dances, and mesmerizing performances ranging from top-caliber artists to Kung Fu demonstrations.”

A New Jersey Symphony Lunar concert, conducted by Sunny Xia, will be held this Tuesday, the 17th. There will also be a free pre-concert Cultural Exchange Festival, including items from the Shanghai museum.

Metuchen’s Lunar New Year festivities will take place on February 21st. Downtown Metuchen says there will be a “Lion Dance through New Street & Main Street from 2 pm to 3 pm.”

In Bridgewater, there will be a performance at center court of Bridgewater Commons Mall, “in partnership with The Center for Cultural & Creative Exchange” on February 21st at 3 pm. There will also be Arts and Crafts throughout the weekend.

Happy New Year, wishing you prosperity! (Xin Nian Kuai Le, Gong Xi Fa Cai)

Chinese New YearHorseLunar New Year
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
A construction worker wearing an orange safety vest and gloves is holding a yellow hard hat while standing at a bustling construction site under bright daylight.
Local NewsSecond Pedestrian Bridge Under Construction at MetLife Stadium for World CupJ. Mayhew
Six assorted glazed sweet donuts in a paper box. close up.
Local NewsFederal Donuts & Chicken Expands to New JerseyJ. Mayhew
VALLEJO, CA - JUNE 1: Odin, a five year-old White Bengal Tiger leaps through the air during a big cat show at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom June 1, 2007 in Vallejo, California. Odin allows his trainers to handle him during performances where he jumps and also dives into a pool. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsWild Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure Receives First USA TODAY 10BEST NominationJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect