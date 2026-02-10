Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: February 13 – February 15
Valentine's Day weekend is the time to enjoy a range of exciting activities and performances. The New Jersey Boat Sale and Expo will be an all-day event showcasing the boating experience, and the Wedding Singer will provide an evening of fun experiences and performances. Rounding out the weekend, Will Downing brings smooth, romantic soul to the spotlight — creating a mix of discovery, storytelling, and timeless sound that flows effortlessly from day to night.
New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo
- What: Explore boats, marine gear, and seminars
- When: Thursday, Feb. 12, and Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: NJ Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison
- Cost: Adults $15, Children 12 and under are free
The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo is one of the region's premier boating events, bringing together top dealers and marine brands under one roof. Attendees can explore the latest boat models, innovative marine technology, and a wide range of accessories and services all in one place. The expo also features free fishing seminars, kid-friendly activities, and opportunities to compare boats of all sizes, making it a fun, informative outing for boating enthusiasts and families alike.
The Wedding Singer
- What: 80s musical comedy with heart
- When: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026)
- Where: Spring Lake Theatre, 300 Madison Ave., Spring Lake
- Cost: $35 to $45
The Wedding Singer is a musical comedy that resurrects the big energy, love, and heart of the mid-80s, based on the popular film. This tale follows an adorable wedding singer who longs for true love & second chances & also has the support of many classic songs and artists, both past and present. With vibrant performances, playful comedy, and plenty of feel-good moments, Spring Lake Theatre's take celebrates romance, resilience, and the joy of live musical storytelling.
Will Downing, Presented by Smooth Jazz NJ
- What: Sophisticated soul and Valentine's romance
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m.
- Where: UCPAC Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway
- Cost: $37 to $116
Will Downing returns for a Valentine's Day performance that leans fully into romance and sophisticated soul. With a career spanning nearly four decades and 28 albums, Downing has earned his reputation as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, blending smooth vocals with lush arrangements. His set draws from beloved R&B interpretations like "I Go Crazy" and "Wishing On a Star," alongside original favorites including "A Million Ways."
Other Events
Valentine's weekend in New Jersey brings high-energy entertainment and festive flair to the spotlight. This lineup offers a range of opportunities to see live entertainment and share in the experience.
- Dancing With the Stars Live: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), 1 Center St., Newark
- The Jersey Tenors: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven
- Lunar New Year Festival: Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from noon to 10 p.m. at Factory220, 220 Passaic St., Passaic
More To Explore Next Week
Weeknights across New Jersey take on a relaxed, social rhythm with experiences that feel cozy, playful, and a little unexpected. These evenings offer easy ways to unwind and add something special to the middle of the week.
- Ratatouille: Chew & View Dinner & Movie Experience: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Little Tijuana, 538 Market St., Newark
- Fat Tuesday w/Gumbo Gumbas: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Pattenburg House, 512 County Road 614, Asbury
- Classic Trivia Bingo Night: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Mathis House, 600 Main St., Toms River
- Samantha Inside Out: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026) at New Jersey Repertory Company, 179 Broadway, Long Branch