Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: February 13 – February 15

Valentine's Day weekend is the time to enjoy a range of exciting activities and performances. The New Jersey Boat Sale and Expo will be an all-day event showcasing the boating experience, and the Wedding Singer will provide an evening of fun experiences and performances. Rounding out the weekend, Will Downing brings smooth, romantic soul to the spotlight — creating a mix of discovery, storytelling, and timeless sound that flows effortlessly from day to night.

New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

What: Explore boats, marine gear, and seminars

Explore boats, marine gear, and seminars When: Thursday, Feb. 12, and Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12, and Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: NJ Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison

NJ Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison Cost: Adults $15, Children 12 and under are free

The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo is one of the region's premier boating events, bringing together top dealers and marine brands under one roof. Attendees can explore the latest boat models, innovative marine technology, and a wide range of accessories and services all in one place. The expo also features free fishing seminars, kid-friendly activities, and opportunities to compare boats of all sizes, making it a fun, informative outing for boating enthusiasts and families alike.

The Wedding Singer

What: 80s musical comedy with heart

80s musical comedy with heart When: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026)

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026) Where: Spring Lake Theatre, 300 Madison Ave., Spring Lake

Spring Lake Theatre, 300 Madison Ave., Spring Lake Cost: $35 to $45

The Wedding Singer is a musical comedy that resurrects the big energy, love, and heart of the mid-80s, based on the popular film. This tale follows an adorable wedding singer who longs for true love & second chances & also has the support of many classic songs and artists, both past and present. With vibrant performances, playful comedy, and plenty of feel-good moments, Spring Lake Theatre's take celebrates romance, resilience, and the joy of live musical storytelling.

Will Downing, Presented by Smooth Jazz NJ

What: Sophisticated soul and Valentine's romance

Sophisticated soul and Valentine's romance When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: UCPAC Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway

UCPAC Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway Cost: $37 to $116

Will Downing returns for a Valentine's Day performance that leans fully into romance and sophisticated soul. With a career spanning nearly four decades and 28 albums, Downing has earned his reputation as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, blending smooth vocals with lush arrangements. His set draws from beloved R&B interpretations like "I Go Crazy" and "Wishing On a Star," alongside original favorites including "A Million Ways."

Other Events

Valentine's weekend in New Jersey brings high-energy entertainment and festive flair to the spotlight. This lineup offers a range of opportunities to see live entertainment and share in the experience.

Dancing With the Stars Live : Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), 1 Center St., Newark

: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), 1 Center St., Newark The Jersey Tenors : Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven

: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven Lunar New Year Festival: Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from noon to 10 p.m. at Factory220, 220 Passaic St., Passaic

More To Explore Next Week