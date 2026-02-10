Pink Set to Host ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Special March Episodes

Pink will join The Kelly Clarkson Show as guest host for a special round of episodes in honor of Women’s History Month.

A Week of Celebration

Pink will host the show for an entire week, starting March 2. The episodes will focus on celebrating "women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community," per a press release.

That means viewers can expect inspiring conversations, uplifting stories, and maybe even a few musical surprises along the way.

Kelly Clarkson will be absent during the week of episodes, but she could not be happier about who is filling in.

Clarkson opened up about Pink filling in her shoes in a statement, saying, "The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her."

"I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her," Clarkson added.

It is clear the admiration goes both ways. The two singers previously shared the stage during a memorable moment on the show.

A Musical History Together

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 for the special “Songs & Stories” episode. During that appearance, she and Clarkson performed stripped-back versions of "Please Don't Leave Me," “What About Us" and "Who Knew," among others.

The performances showed off their vocal power and their natural chemistry. Now, Pink will return not as a guest, but as the one asking the questions and leading the conversations.

Season 7 will continue with Clarkson as the host after Pink’s guest-host stint. However, a press release teased that a few other special guest hosts will be announced in the future. The season is expected to air through the fall.

The End of an Era

Pink’s week as host comes during a big transition for the show.

Earlier this month, Clarkson announced that the current season of her eponymous talk show will be the last.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she said.

Clarkson explained that her decision is rooted in family.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she wrote.

Her announcement sparked support from fans and fellow stars alike.

Fellow singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson showed love to Clarkson after her announcement, telling Variety, "Kelly is amazing. I wish her the absolute best. She’s done really well — and she’s a GOAT."