Pink Set to Host ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Special March Episodes

Pink will join The Kelly Clarkson Show as guest host for a special round of episodes in honor of Women’s History Month. A Week of Celebration Pink will host the…

Kayla Morgan
P!NK attends Apple's "All Of You" New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025 in New York City./// Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Pink will join The Kelly Clarkson Show as guest host for a special round of episodes in honor of Women’s History Month.

A Week of Celebration

Pink will host the show for an entire week, starting March 2. The episodes will focus on celebrating "women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community," per a press release.

That means viewers can expect inspiring conversations, uplifting stories, and maybe even a few musical surprises along the way.

Kelly Clarkson will be absent during the week of episodes, but she could not be happier about who is filling in.

Clarkson opened up about Pink filling in her shoes in a statement, saying, "The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her."

"I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her," Clarkson added.

It is clear the admiration goes both ways. The two singers previously shared the stage during a memorable moment on the show.

A Musical History Together

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 for the special “Songs & Stories” episode. During that appearance, she and Clarkson performed stripped-back versions of "Please Don't Leave Me," “What About Us" and "Who Knew," among others.

The performances showed off their vocal power and their natural chemistry. Now, Pink will return not as a guest, but as the one asking the questions and leading the conversations.

Season 7 will continue with Clarkson as the host after Pink’s guest-host stint. However, a press release teased that a few other special guest hosts will be announced in the future. The season is expected to air through the fall.

The End of an Era

Pink’s week as host comes during a big transition for the show.

Earlier this month, Clarkson announced that the current season of her eponymous talk show will be the last.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she said.

Clarkson explained that her decision is rooted in family.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she wrote.

Her announcement sparked support from fans and fellow stars alike.

Fellow singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson showed love to Clarkson after her announcement, telling Variety, "Kelly is amazing. I wish her the absolute best. She’s done really well — and she’s a GOAT."

As Clarkson prepares to close this chapter, Pink stepping in for a week feels like both a celebration and a passing of the mic. It honors women’s voices while giving viewers something fresh and exciting to look forward to.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
