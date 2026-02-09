Contests
Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all this week to win tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular for the August 2, 2026 show at Radio City Music…

Joel Katz

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all this week to win tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular for the August 2, 2026 show at Radio City Music Hall.

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE!

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT - 3 WEEKS ONLY

July 23 now through August 9, 2026

Radio City Music Hall

For more information or to purchase tickets: nyc.lesmis.com

Radio City Music Hall
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
