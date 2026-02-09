Impossible Question: Kinky Boots Tickets

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all this week at 6:45 am for the Impossible Question. First caller with the correct answer wins tickets to see Kinky Boots at State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, 2/27/26 at 8 pm.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning musical, Kinky Boots. It features the Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper from the book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. It also features original direction and choreography by Tony Award-Winner Jerry Mitchell.
Kinky Boots will be performed for four performances on Friday, February 27 at 8 pm; Saturday, February 28 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, March 1 at 1 pm. Tickets start at $52.
Kinky Boots is the winner of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards for Best Musical. The show is based on true events, following the journey of two people who think they have nothing in common.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to STNJ.org