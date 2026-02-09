Contests
Impossible Question: Kinky Boots Tickets

Joel Katz

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all this week at 6:45 am for the Impossible Question. First caller with the correct answer wins tickets to see Kinky Boots at State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, 2/27/26 at 8 pm.

State Theatre New Jersey Presents the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning musical, Kinky Boots. It features the Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper from the book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. It also features original direction and choreography by Tony Award-Winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots will be performed for four performances on Friday, February 27 at 8 pm; Saturday, February 28 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, March 1 at 1 pm. Tickets start at $52.

Kinky Boots is the winner of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards for Best Musical. The show is based on true events, following the journey of two people who think they have nothing in common.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to STNJ.org

Joel Katz
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
