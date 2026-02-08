Latest Guthrie Sibling Video Says “We Will Pay”

TUCSON, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 7: The front of Nancy Guthrie’s home is seen on February 7, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. The 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home in the early hours of Sunday, February 1st.

It’s the one-week anniversary of the story, which has everyone checking for updates several times a day. It’s a situation that is unimaginable for me, you, and everyone.

What makes this unique is that it isn’t often that someone who reports the news becomes the news.

This is unlike, for example, the story involving NBC News anchor Brian Williams. He was removed from his position after he lied by claiming he was in a helicopter hit by enemy fire in Iraq. Brian became the news story. The difference here is that he became the story only because of his own deceptive actions.

This is not the case with Savannah Guthrie. Similarly, Savannah is an anchor and journalist for NBC News. She has been the well-loved co-anchor of the Today Show since 2012.

If you hadn’t heard of Savannah, you certainly did about a week ago when she and her family were thrust into the headlines. That’s when the news of her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.

I, like the Guthrie family, am desperate for a positive break in the story. The whole country is sympathizing and praying for the Guthrie family. It’s unimaginable, and it’s a crime story where everyone agrees that this is a horrible situation, and like the Guthrie family, are hoping for Nancy’s safe return.

Latest in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

There hasn’t been much positive progress in the Pima County Sheriff's investigation, but a new video by the Guthrie siblings seems to imply that there has been recent contact from the alleged kidnappers.

In a newly released video by the family, they say they’ve received a message and say, “We will pay,” in a plea for the return of their mom.

In the Instagram post, the Guthries say, “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

Here is a summary of the key moments in the case:

1/31/26 - 10 pm- Nancy arrives home after dinner with family

2/1/26 - 1:45 am – Her doorbell camera is disconnected

2/1/26 – Nancy doesn’t show up for church and is reported missing

2/1/26 - 2:30 am – Her pacemaker app disconnects from her phone

2/1/26 – An investigation finds blood on her porch

2/5/26 – Pima County Sheriff says no suspect or person of interest identified

2/7/26 – Guthrie family releases video saying they will cooperate with kidnappers, indicating they have been contacted recently.