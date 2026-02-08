Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Latest Guthrie Sibling Video Says “We Will Pay”

It’s the one-week anniversary of the story, which has everyone checking for updates several times a day. It’s a situation that is unimaginable for me, you, and everyone. What makes…

Joel Katz
The front view of Nancy Guthrie house. Brick with a arched doorway.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 7: The front of Nancy Guthrie’s home is seen on February 7, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. The 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home in the early hours of Sunday, February 1st.

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

It’s the one-week anniversary of the story, which has everyone checking for updates several times a day. It’s a situation that is unimaginable for me, you, and everyone.

What makes this unique is that it isn’t often that someone who reports the news becomes the news.

This is unlike, for example, the story involving NBC News anchor Brian Williams. He was removed from his position after he lied by claiming he was in a helicopter hit by enemy fire in Iraq. Brian became the news story. The difference here is that he became the story only because of his own deceptive actions.

This is not the case with Savannah Guthrie. Similarly, Savannah is an anchor and journalist for NBC News. She has been the well-loved co-anchor of the Today Show since 2012.

If you hadn’t heard of Savannah, you certainly did about a week ago when she and her family were thrust into the headlines. That’s when the news of her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.

I, like the Guthrie family, am desperate for a positive break in the story. The whole country is sympathizing and praying for the Guthrie family. It’s unimaginable, and it’s a crime story where everyone agrees that this is a horrible situation, and like the Guthrie family, are hoping for Nancy’s safe return.

Latest in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

There hasn’t been much positive progress in the Pima County Sheriff's investigation, but a new video by the Guthrie siblings seems to imply that there has been recent contact from the alleged kidnappers.

In a newly released video by the family, they say they’ve received a message and say, “We will pay,” in a plea for the return of their mom.

In the Instagram post, the Guthries say, “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

Here is a summary of the key moments in the case:

  • 1/31/26 - 10 pm- Nancy arrives home after dinner with family
  • 2/1/26 - 1:45 am – Her doorbell camera is disconnected
  • 2/1/26 – Nancy doesn’t show up for church and is reported missing
  • 2/1/26 - 2:30 am – Her pacemaker app disconnects from her phone
  • 2/1/26 – An investigation finds blood on her porch
  • 2/5/26 – Pima County Sheriff says no suspect or person of interest identified
  • 2/7/26 – Guthrie family releases video saying they will cooperate with kidnappers, indicating they have been contacted recently.

No matter how much of a celebrity Savannah Guthrie is, she’s still a daughter who loves her mother. We’re all thinking about how desperate we would feel if it were our mother. The thoughts and feelings are the same, hoping and praying that the story has a happy ending.

crimeSavannah GuthrieTODAY Show
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Budweiser Clydesdale horses are walked on a farm in Hidden Valley where they were being boarded on January 28, 2026 in Thousand Oaks, CA.
EntertainmentThe Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Did Not Disappoint
Fans of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie gather during the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Irving, Texas on May 18, 2024.
EntertainmentA24 Wins Texas Chainsaw Massacre Rights After Months-Long Bidding WarJennifer Eggleston
Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt
EntertainmentHalle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van HuntRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect