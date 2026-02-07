Small Towns in NJ I’ve Enjoyed Most

If you live in New Jersey, you know about all the beautiful small towns. If you’re looking for a lovely place to visit, there’s no need to travel far. We’ve got a lot of small towns in New Jersey that make for a great day of fun.

I haven’t visited every town in New Jersey, but I’ve been to a few good ones. I’ve had a lot of fun and positive experiences in quite a few New Jersey small towns. Here are three that stand out the most to me.

My Top 3 Small Towns in Jersey

I love Cape May. I’ve been there for several reasons, but have never spent more than a long weekend there. It’s a great place for a destination wedding without being difficult for your guests to manage. My family has attended several weddings there, and each was a fantastic experience.

We’ve been to a couple at Congress Hall, and others right on their beautiful beach. If you plan a weekend in Cape May, there are several places to visit. There’s its great beach, the Cape May County Park and Zoo, and the Cape May Point Science Center. Additionally, there are quite a few other fun places that are inexpensive or free.

Lambertville was named one of America's 15 Prettiest Small Towns by Forbes. It’s a short walk across the bridge to another fun small town, New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Just about every year, we take our kids to the Shad Fest in Lambertville. Shad is a fish, and this small town celebrates it by serving shad in a variety of ways. In addition to the great food, there are several crafters and street vendors participating in the festival. We’ve taken a few weekend getaways to Lambertville and usually stay at the Lambertville House or the Lambertville Inn.

Another quaint and fabulous New Jersey small town that’s perfect for a nice afternoon is Cranbury, New Jersey. We absolutely love the Cranbury Inn and have had brunch, lunch, and dinner several times there. I’ve seen multiple weddings at the Inn. The setting, ambiance, food, and rooms are amazing. Cranbury is a beautiful place to spend time walking around and finish the day with a delicious dinner.