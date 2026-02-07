Contests
Bruno Mars 2026 Record Store Day Ambassador

Joel Katz
Record Store Day. Man holding a Joel Katz record with yellow pants on the cover, a record store background

Joel Katz holding his “Yellow Pants” album in a record store

Photo: Lenny Hatrack

I’ll say it again, I love Record Store Day. Since my tween years, my weekly visits to my favorite record stores were the best. There wasn’t much more exciting than sifting through all the record racks. I remember waiting for an album’s release so I could hit the store to grab it. Now, it’s an occasion trip to flip through the many rows to find a gem or two.

When my youngest son, now 21, was younger, we enjoyed the day together looking for rare finds. We’d also look for cheap deals on albums that have cool and “suitable for framing” artwork. Sharing that experience with my boy was priceless.

Bruno Mars Talks About Record Store Day

Bruno Mars loves it too, and is the “2026 Record Store Day Ambassador.” Bruno said, “I love collecting vinyl because nothing is better than sitting on your couch, putting on a record, and just listening to music like that. It feels like a lost art. Go out and support your local independent store on Record Store Day this year." Several stores are holding early listening parties for his upcoming release, Romantic.

The next Record Store Day is coming and is happening on April 18th.  As always, there’s a long list of artists offering never-before-released vinyl exclusively on Record Store Day.

Other huge news involves the list of exclusive vinyl. One of the most anticipated releases is a never-before-available live Springsteen album. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Asbury Park show at Sea. Hear. Now. in 2024. Live from Asbury Park 2024 will be released as a five-LP vinyl set.

Other notable releases include Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty, The Who, David Bowie, and the Cars. Joan Jett, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Foreigner are also offering new, unique releases.

New Jersey record stores participating include Spina Records in New BrunswickRevilla Grooves & Gear in Milltown, Princeton Record ExchangeThe Record Collector in Bordentown, Blue Raven Records in Frenchtown, and Randy Now's Man Cave in Hightstown.

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
