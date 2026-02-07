Bruno Mars 2026 Record Store Day Ambassador

I’ll say it again, I love Record Store Day. Since my tween years, my weekly visits to my favorite record stores were the best. There wasn’t much more exciting than sifting through all the record racks. I remember waiting for an album’s release so I could hit the store to grab it. Now, it’s an occasion trip to flip through the many rows to find a gem or two.

When my youngest son, now 21, was younger, we enjoyed the day together looking for rare finds. We’d also look for cheap deals on albums that have cool and “suitable for framing” artwork. Sharing that experience with my boy was priceless.

Bruno Mars Talks About Record Store Day

Bruno Mars loves it too, and is the “2026 Record Store Day Ambassador.” Bruno said, “I love collecting vinyl because nothing is better than sitting on your couch, putting on a record, and just listening to music like that. It feels like a lost art. Go out and support your local independent store on Record Store Day this year." Several stores are holding early listening parties for his upcoming release, Romantic.

The next Record Store Day is coming and is happening on April 18th. As always, there’s a long list of artists offering never-before-released vinyl exclusively on Record Store Day.

Other huge news involves the list of exclusive vinyl. One of the most anticipated releases is a never-before-available live Springsteen album. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Asbury Park show at Sea. Hear. Now. in 2024. Live from Asbury Park 2024 will be released as a five-LP vinyl set.

Other notable releases include Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty, The Who, David Bowie, and the Cars. Joan Jett, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Foreigner are also offering new, unique releases.