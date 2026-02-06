This Day in Top 40 History: February 6

On this day in Top 40 history, a pop star, Sonny Bono, becomes a mayor and later a congressman. Also on Feb. 6, The Eagles undergo a long and torturous legal battle, and The Beatles have their beginning.

There were some interesting changes and challenges for the music industry on this day.

What a day Feb. 6 was in Top 40 history. We saw musicians turning to politics, Billy Idol losing the role of the T-1000, and top hits that are still played today. These events may seem simple during their day but have long-lasting effects on the music industry and the cultural impact they have.