Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Krispy Kreme Giving Out Doughnuts for $2 Super Bowl Weekend

Krispy Kreme’s Super Bowl deal is here for the weekend! Perfect addition to any party you may be having for the weekend. The popular doughnut chain is having its Big…

Randi Moultrie

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme's Super Bowl deal is here for the weekend! Perfect addition to any party you may be having for the weekend.

The popular doughnut chain is having its Big Game Dozen for the weekend. From Friday, February 6, to Sunday, February 8, doughnut lovers can snag some football bites. The limited-edition Big Game Dozen comes with Original Glazed, Football, and Goal Post doughnuts.

The special Super Bowl edition doughnuts will be available only this weekend for football fans. If you snag the Big Game dozen, then you can also get another box of Original Glazed for only $2. That's 24 doughnuts for nearly the price of one!

If you visit the store or the drive-thru, then you will be limited to two orders. The special is for this weekend only to help celebrate the Big Game.

The special $2 deal allows all football lovers to be able to "go for two" during the weekend. If you want to purchase online or delivery, use the promo code "SCORE" to snag the same deal.

Doughnutsfood newsKrispy Kreme
Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with the MVP trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 6
Chipotle Giving Away Free Entrees During the Super Bowl
Human InterestChipotle Giving Away Free Entrees During the Super BowlRandi Moultrie
Pizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low Sales
Human InterestPizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low SalesRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect