Krispy Kreme Giving Out Doughnuts for $2 Super Bowl Weekend

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme's Super Bowl deal is here for the weekend! Perfect addition to any party you may be having for the weekend.

The popular doughnut chain is having its Big Game Dozen for the weekend. From Friday, February 6, to Sunday, February 8, doughnut lovers can snag some football bites. The limited-edition Big Game Dozen comes with Original Glazed, Football, and Goal Post doughnuts.

The special Super Bowl edition doughnuts will be available only this weekend for football fans. If you snag the Big Game dozen, then you can also get another box of Original Glazed for only $2. That's 24 doughnuts for nearly the price of one!

If you visit the store or the drive-thru, then you will be limited to two orders. The special is for this weekend only to help celebrate the Big Game.