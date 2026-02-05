CDC-Recognized Program to Help Prevent, Delay Type 2 Diabetes Offered by Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Contests
Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is committed to assisting members of the community prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through a free, year-long program that educates individuals about improved nutrition, increased exercise, stress management and weight loss. The Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program is open to anyone 18 years or older diagnosed with prediabetes or with a history of gestational diabetes. The next year-long session, which will be held virtually, begins on Tuesday, March 31. Registration is required.

Saint Peter’s Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with a Full Plus Recognition for 2025-2026, a designation reserved for programs that are high-quality and evidence-based. Taught by registered dietitian nutritionists, Prevent T2 has shown promising outcomes.

Sessions are designed to be both fun and educational. The curriculum focuses on improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, managing stress, and achieving weight loss. The group format provides support and encouragement. The next session begins on Tuesday, March 31, with all classes meeting virtually on Tuesdays from 11 am to 12 pm. The year-long program meets every other week for the first six months, followed by monthly meetings for the final six months.

Space is limited, to register, please call (732) 339-7772.

Saint Peter's University Hospital
