International Circus National Tour 2026 Coming to 2 NJ Towns

My memories of going to the circus were awesome. I clearly remember the anticipation leading up to the day we were going. I would think about how much fun it would be to swing from that “flying trapeze,” and I was terrified of the thought of walking on the tightrope.

That excitement is coming to Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. It’s the Circus Vazquez 2026 national tour, which launches on February 20th.

The circus was created by the Vazquez family. When they created Circus Vazquez, it was the brainchild of the Vazquez Brothers. They’ve been in the industry for over fifty years. They created Flip Circus, but Circus Vazquez is another concept that's more for the Hispanic community.

They wanted to do something that included everybody. Another fun fact about it is that Circus Vazquez has one of the biggest tents in America.

International Cast of Circus Performers

The cast features international circus performers. They’re led by one of the circus’s comedic performers, Chistirrin. He’s the loveable clown from Mexico.

The circus also features the winners of the Silver Clown Award, Duo Stauberti from the Czech Republic. They perform a very unique perch act that combines acrobatics, strength, and balance.

Lorenzo Ringenbach and Sacha Cort are from France and Switzerland, and execute an amazing act of precision diabolo juggling.

This is the act that freaks me out, Uzbekistan’s crazy Triple Breath team defies gravity, walking on that thin high wire.

Also from Uzbekistan, Duo Sky presents their grace and strength with their aerial straps act.

The show's Bingo Troupe is from Ukraine, and they showcase their talent in dance, acrobatics, hoops, and aerial artistry.

Of course, you can’t put this show on without music. The Circus Vazquez Band provides the live soundtrack for the entire show.