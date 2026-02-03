Saint Peter’s CARES Surgicenter Ranked #1 Ambulatory Surgery Centerin New Jersey by Newsweek

The CARES Surgicenter, part of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, has once again been named “Best Ambulatory Surgery Center” in New Jersey by Newsweek magazine. This is the sixth time in a row that Saint Peter’s CARES Surgicenter has been named to the list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Newsweek. It is ranked number one in New Jersey.

America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2026 ranking awards the leading 700 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) in the U.S. The list is based on four data pillars: Quality Metrics, Evaluation from Peers, Patient Experience, and Accreditations. ASCs have become an important part of American medicine and offer patients the ability to have specific surgical procedures performed on an outpatient basis, meaning they usually don’t require hospitalization. ASCs allow patients to return home on the same day, while also reducing medical costs to patients, as well as hospitals and healthcare systems.

The title of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” reinforces Saint Peter’s reputation as a center that provides outstanding patient experience with exceptional quality of care, ensuring patient safety, and achieving positive surgical outcomes.

“Earning recognition as the top ambulatory surgical center in New Jersey underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of care to every patient we serve,” said Kevin Nini, MD, surgeon and chairman of the CARES Surgicenter board. “From preoperative evaluation to recovery, our physicians and staff focus on safety, precision, and an exceptional patient experience, ensuring best practices to provide the best outcomes.”

With seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms, the CARES Surgicenter provides high-quality surgical services in a state-of-the-art environment. Patients who choose Saint Peter’s CARES Surgicenter are home the very same day. Saint Peter’s has over 85 physicians who perform surgeries in the CARES Surgicenter, along with 27 anesthesiologists. The CARES Surgicenter provides pediatric and adult surgical services and has specialized anesthesiologists for both patient populations.

“The continued recognition of the CARES Surgicenter as one of the nation’s leading facilities reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “This honor is a testament to the dedication, skill, and compassion demonstrated every day by our exceptional surgeons, clinicians, and support staff. Through their expertise, our patients can receive top-of-the-line care in an outpatient surgical center close to home.”

According to the National Institutes of Health (AIH), the United States’ healthcare system is increasingly seeking to optimize the site of care for surgery by shifting procedures to ambulatory surgical centers. The American Hospital Association shares this perspective saying that patients want greater affordability, efficiency, and convenience in the care they receive, with hospitals and health systems responding positively as ASCs can lower operating costs. More healthcare providers are investing in ASCs with the U.S. ASC market expected to reach $33 billion by 2028, according to the New York market research firm Research Nester.