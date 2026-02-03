Contests
Jersey Native Talks Performing in Kinky Boots at STNJ

Joel Katz
Headshot for John Anker Bow who plays George in Kinky Boots

Hamilton, NJ native John Anker Bow is George in Kinky Boots

Courtesy STNJ

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of the Broadway series at State Theatre New Jersey. “The Broadway Report” airs on Magic 98.3 and features all the upcoming shows at STNJ in New Brunswick.

One of the Broadway Series shows coming is Kinky Boots. I had the opportunity to speak with cast member and Central Jersey native, John Anker Bow, who plays George. John grew up in Hamilton, New Jersey.

State Theatre New Jersey Presents the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning musical, Kinky Boots. It features the Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper from the book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. It also features original direction and choreography by Tony Award-Winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots will be performed for four performances on Friday, February 27 at 8 pm; Saturday, February 28 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, March 1 at 1 pm. Tickets start at $52.

Kinky Boots is the winner of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards for Best Musical. The show is based on true events, following the journey of two people who think they have nothing in common.

Steinert High Alum John Anker Bow Talks Kinky Boots

Check out my conversation with John here:

Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. He’s trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business. Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a performer who needs a specific type of shoe.

Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around. They realize they have a lot more in common than they thought.

The tour also features Omari Collins as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, and Emma Dean.

The North American Tour of Kinky Boots is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes direction recreated by DB Bonds, choreography recreated by Rusty Mowery, music supervision by Will Van Dyke, casting by Murnane Casting, and tour production stage manager Nate Coffey.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or go to STNJ.org.

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz
