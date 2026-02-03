Interview: AHA Expert Talks Top 3 CPR Myths

February is American Heart Month. It’s when we raise awareness about cardiovascular health and preventing heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

This week’s conversation is with Dr. Ashish Panchal, an American Heart Association medical expert.

Cardiac arrest can strike anywhere at any time. I recently lost a friend to a heart attack that led to cardiac arrest. One day he was there, the next day he was gone. When this happens, it’s so sad and so tragic.

In a cardiac emergency, anybody can be the first responder. Anyone can save a life by providing CPR before professional help arrives. Immediate CPR can double or even triple someone’s chance of survival.

If you’re someone who would hesitate to help someone, you're not alone. Bystanders only intervene about 40% of the time. But why?

In my interview with Dr. Ashish Panchal, he explains why and dispels the top myths around performing CPR.

CPR – 2 Simple Steps

Dr. Panchal told me, “When we talk about people learning CPR, it really comes down to two simple steps. The first one, calling 911. And the second, pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.”

He also said something that I found interesting, “one of the myths is that we always have to do rescue breathing. You don’t have to always give rescue breathing; chest compressions are truly what’s most important.”

CPR – Why Bystanders Hesitate

Dr. Panchal explained why many of us don’t intervene quickly or at all. He said, “When someone suddenly collapses in front of you, it really takes your breath away for that moment. If you’re not someone who’s had training in these situations, you’re going to take a pause. Then you’re going to worry, oh my gosh, am I going to hurt this person and cause serious harm?’ The truth is, the benefits of CPR always outweigh any of the risks of injury. Because doing something is always better than doing nothing.”

He also said that if you’re afraid of what ramifications could occur, good Samaritan laws exist throughout all fifty states to protect people who are trying to help.

For more information, go to Heart.org