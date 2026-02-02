Franklin Food Bank’s Ops Manager Marvin Easter Shares Community Connection and Awareness Campaigns

Franklin Food Bank's first Monday has arrived again. On the first Monday of each month, I invite one of their amazing staff members into the studio and join me on the air.

Surprisingly, after all our years of partnership, I’ve never met or spoken with Marvin Easter. Marvin is the Director of Operations at Franklin Food Bank.

The visits are a reminder of all the Franklin Food Bank’s planned events to help our neighbors. These include their once-a-month free “Community Food Distribution.”

Marvin explained, “Every first Wednesday of the month, which is this Wednesday, February 4th, is our ‘Community Distribution.’ We’ll be working with our partners over at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. We invite members of the community and our neighbors to come out and get some fresh food. It starts at 11, normally the line forms, and people may walk or drive up.”

Franklin Food Bank Community Distribution Details

Wednesday, February 4 th

First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens

771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ

11 am until supplies last

We also discussed the food bank’s free “Health and Wealth” monthly program.

Marvin explained, “We also have this Friday, and the first Friday of every month, our 'Flava Workshop.’ We take food from the actual market, prepare it right there, and we have registered dieticians give a presentation.” Participants learn how to prepare food, and recipes are exchanged. Everyone learns how to prepare a healthy meal, and at the end of the event, the dish is enjoyed by all attendees.

Immediately after the “Flava Workshop” is the “Financial Literacy Workshop.” Marvin shared, “At the food bank, we try to take a holistic approach. We know that food insecurity is a symptom of other problems, so we offer financial literacy.”

All are encouraged to stay for both, and those who do will receive a free bag of fresh produce.

Franklin Food Bank Health and Wealth Details

Friday, February 6 th

Franklin Food Bank

224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, NJ

11 am

For more information, visit FranklinFoodBank.org

Listen to my full conversation with Marvin Easter here: