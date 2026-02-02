Contests
Franklin Food Bank’s Ops Manager Marvin Easter Shares Community Connection and Awareness Campaigns

Joel Katz
Franklin Food Bank Ops Mgr Marvin Easter and MGQ Morning host Joel Katz in the studio posing in front of the Magic 98.3 logo

M. Anthony

Franklin Food Bank's first Monday has arrived again. On the first Monday of each month, I invite one of their amazing staff members into the studio and join me on the air.

Surprisingly, after all our years of partnership, I’ve never met or spoken with Marvin Easter. Marvin is the Director of Operations at Franklin Food Bank.

The visits are a reminder of all the Franklin Food Bank’s planned events to help our neighbors. These include their once-a-month free “Community Food Distribution.”

Marvin explained, “Every first Wednesday of the month, which is this Wednesday, February 4th, is our ‘Community Distribution.’ We’ll be working with our partners over at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. We invite members of the community and our neighbors to come out and get some fresh food. It starts at 11, normally the line forms, and people may walk or drive up.”

Franklin Food Bank Community Distribution Details

  • Wednesday, February 4th
  • First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
  • 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ
  • 11 am until supplies last

We also discussed the food bank’s free “Health and Wealth” monthly program.

Marvin explained, “We also have this Friday, and the first Friday of every month, our 'Flava Workshop.’ We take food from the actual market, prepare it right there, and we have registered dieticians give a presentation.” Participants learn how to prepare food, and recipes are exchanged. Everyone learns how to prepare a healthy meal, and at the end of the event, the dish is enjoyed by all attendees.

Immediately after the “Flava Workshop” is the “Financial Literacy Workshop.” Marvin shared, “At the food bank, we try to take a holistic approach. We know that food insecurity is a symptom of other problems, so we offer financial literacy.”

All are encouraged to stay for both, and those who do will receive a free bag of fresh produce.

Franklin Food Bank Health and Wealth Details

  • Friday, February 6th
  • Franklin Food Bank
  • 224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, NJ
  • 11 am

For more information, visit FranklinFoodBank.org

Listen to my full conversation with Marvin Easter here:

To learn more about Franklin Food Bank's Tour De Franklin 2026, click HERE.

Franklin Food BankTour de Franklin
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
