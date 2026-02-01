Contests
Super Sick Monday Participation on the Rise

Super Bowl Sunday is a week away and is somewhat of a national holiday. There will be parties all over the world leading up to the big game. Even for…

Joel Katz
Super Bowl Sunday is a week away and is somewhat of a national holiday. There will be parties all over the world leading up to the big game. Even for those who don’t have routing interest in the game, it’s a time to celebrate.

If your team is playing in the game, then it’s one of the biggest days of your life. Think about it, New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and your birthday happen every year. For some, their NFL team has never played in the Super Bowl. A byproduct of celebrating while your team plays and hopefully wins, is having a hard time getting up the next day.

Data from TopResume.com has revealed that nearly twenty percent of Americans have called in sick following Super Bowl celebrations. Almost eight percent admit that they’ve done it more than once. This has earned the day after Super Bowl Sunday the nickname “Super Sick Monday.”

Super Sick Monday Affecting Productivity

Perhaps companies have grown accustomed to this practice and know that they’ll experience a productivity slump.

Apparently, this number is probably going to increase. Almost thirty percent say that they plan to call in sick again after this year’s game, while about the same say that their decision will depend on how late the night goes.

Being an Eagles fan, when they played in the Super Bowl three times in the past decade, I took off in advance. That goes along with the study, which shows Generation Xers are less likely to call out.

The same can’t be said about Gen Zers. They lead the trend as the generation most likely to be absent on Super Sick Monday. More than twenty-five percent of this age group have called out the day after the game.

Millennials aren’t much better, as they seem to develop a post-game sickness as well. About twenty-one percent of them are no-shows the next day.

Here’s an interesting, but not surprising, survey discovery. Men are more than twice as likely as women to call in sick. You could say that more men than women watch football. However, women are just as involved in the party as the men.

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
