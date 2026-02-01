Central Jersey Groundhog Day Cancelled, Again

A crowd of over 40,000 waits for the weather report before Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday, February 2, 2025, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

Here we go again. The Groundhog Day celebration will not be happening in Milltown, New Jersey. It’s the fifth year in a row it’s been cancelled because they don’t have the most important thing needed for the occasion.

Some things are very necessary if you’re planning an event. For example, if you’re having a pizza party, you’ll need some pizza. Similarly, when you plan a fun day of bowling, you’ll need to make sure you have access to at least one bowling ball. Imagine the Super Bowl being cancelled because footballs have been deemed illegal. This situation isn’t very different.

That is why Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, puts a groundhog first on its Groundhog Day checklist. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Milltown, New Jersey. They do have access to some pizza or a bowling ball, but they’re having trouble procuring a groundhog.

Actually, it's a sad story. Milltown celebrated Groundhog Day for many years with Milltown Mel. Mel was their annual rodent for a long time, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2021, leaving Central Jersey’s Milltown without a marmot for their celebration.

Why Milltown Can’t Get a Groundhog

Again, this year, for the fifth year in a row, Milltown won't be able to celebrate Groundhog Day in 2026. The reason given is due to local laws preventing them from getting a new February 2nd furry friend. New Jersey law prohibits importing any animals that can carry rabies.

There was a ray of hope when a bill was introduced to change the law. However, earlier this year, then-Governor Phil Murphy vetoed the bill. Until the law is changed, it looks like Milltown won’t be able to bring back its yearly tradition.

PETA has suggested a new idea for Milltown, or any town that wants to use real groundhogs for their celebrations. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals suggests replacing groundhogs with a vegan weather reveal cake.

The cake would have blue or pink filling to “reveal” either Winter or Spring predictions. Golly, that sounds like it would be so much more fun. Why don’t we just flip a coin?