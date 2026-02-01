6 New Jersey Spring Break Ideas

It may not feel like it, but spring break will be here soon. Those of us in New Jersey are looking forward to some outdoor activities where we don’t have to wear five layers of clothes, plus hats, gloves, and scarves.

Experts predict that families in New Jersey will look to staycations and day trips this year. The good news is that we don’t have to travel far to enjoy a memorable experience. These family and couple ideas include hands-on museums and wildlife adventures. There are fun beach and boardwalk destinations, scenic hikes, and live sports.

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained or plan a romantic escape, New Jersey really does have everything you’re looking for. Here’s a list of some ideas you and your partner, family, or friends may enjoy.

Edelman Fossil Park and Museum in Mantua, NJ

“Travel 66 million years back in time with hands-on exhibits, full-scale dinosaurs, interactive fossil scavenger hunts, Discovery Forest, and immersive galleries that make learning fun for all ages in New Jersey.”

Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ

“Soccer fans can catch a New York Red Bulls match and get a taste of World Cup excitement ahead of 2026 at the team’s New Jersey home field. It's also the home of the NJ/NY Gotham."

Cape May, NJ - America's Original Seaside Resort

“A perfect pick for a multi-day getaway, or a long day trip. Cape May, New Jersey has seaside charm, a rich history, unique shopping, and hands-on learning. You can check out the Harriet Tubman Museum, go back in time at the Historic Cold Spring Village, discover local heritage at the Museum of Cape May County, or enjoy the ocean views along the beaches and promenade.

Appalachian Trail in Hardwick, NJ

“Discover a scenic stretch of one of America’s most iconic hiking trails, winding through forests, lakes, and state parks. It’s a perfect way to unplug and get kids outdoors.”

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, NJ

Even if it’s too chilly for the beach, you can play arcade and boardwalk games, and visit the aquarium.”

Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville, NJ

Explore more than 47,000 acres of coastal wetlands with wildlife viewing, scenic driving routes, hiking trails, and designated fishing and kayaking areas.