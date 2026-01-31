Contests
NJ Youth Symphony Black History Month Concert in Basking Ridge

February is Black History Month. There will be several events throughout Central Jersey that will be held to highlight black music and heritage. One of the events included is the…

Joel Katz
Black History Month: GRAMMY-nominated Matthew Whitaker seen wearing round framed sunglasses and a multi-colored shirt

Jazz pianist, composer, and music advocate Matthew Whitaker

Credit: Wharton Arts

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm, NJYS will perform an inspiring Black History Month concert celebrating resilience, artistry, and inclusion. The show will take place at the Sieminski Theater at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Black History Month Concert in Central Jersey

The performance will be led by Artistic Director & Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo. The NJYS Youth Symphony is welcoming internationally acclaimed pianist Matthew Whitaker as a guest artist.

He has been blind since birth, is a Grammy-nominee, and a huge advocate for accessibility in the arts. His appearance underscores the concert’s broader mission of highlighting organizations that support individuals with visual impairments. These include The Seeing Eye and Bella Music Foundation for the Blind.

The special Black History Month program will include George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue plus the New Jersey premiere of Electric Beauty by Quinn Mason. Quinn is one of today’s most compelling young American composers and is thrilled to participate in this special event.

Director and Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo shared, “This concert represents everything we believe music can be. It’s collaborative, inclusive, and deeply human. Our partnership with the Sieminski Theater allows us to co-present a concert that brings an extraordinary artist like Matthew Whitaker to our community, while also amplifying the powerful voice of a brilliant young composer, Quinn Mason. To unite these artists alongside organizations that support visually impaired individuals is truly meaningful. It is my hope that this concert goes far beyond an exciting performance and shows how music can connect people across lived experiences, creating space for empathy, inspiration, and shared understanding.”

Sound Beyond Sight is co-presented by Wharton Arts and the Sieminski Theater at Fellowship Village and reflects Wharton Arts’ ongoing commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement, and inclusive programming.

Tickets are available at WhartonArts.org.

Joel KatzWriter
