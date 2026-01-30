7 Wineries for a Central Jersey Spring-Like Day Trip

Couple enjoying a day of wine at Old York Cellars in Ringoes, NJ

If you love wine, you’ve had enough of this winter weather, and you’re dreaming of spring in Central Jersey, here are seven ideas.

My wife and I enjoy visiting wineries for tastings. She’s a bit of a connoisseur, and I love the tastings so I can discover new wines. You don't have to wait for Punxsutawney Phil to plan for an early spring.

If you’re a wine lover, here are seven wineries in New Jersey where you can escape for a special day of wine tasting.

Access Wine Country has launched a special wine experience. Vino enthusiasts can enjoy several local wineries at a special seasonal rate now through April (excluding Valentine’s Day weekend).

It involves visiting any of the wineries participating in the Access Wine Country tastings for thirteen dollars; it’s “2 for $26.” They also have special discounts on select bottles to take with you.

7 Wineries to Visit in Central Jersey

These seven wineries are all less than an hour from Central Jersey for a nice day trip that could make it feel like spring for a day.

Old York Cellars owner David Wolin says, “People are curious about New Jersey wine, but many don’t realize how much there is to explore right here. This promotion makes it easy to walk in, try the wines, and start discovering the region.”

You can check out more information about local wineries HERE.