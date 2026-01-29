Chat with AHA National Youth Heart Ambassador Zoey Hardy

February is American Heart Month. It’s a time dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health and preventing heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Recently, I spoke with Zoey Hardy. Zoey is the National Youth Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association. Zoey was born with two undetected congenital heart defects. She needed to be rushed to the hospital when she was only 6 days old to have her first life-saving surgery. During her first year of life, Zoey spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital and had her first open-heart surgery.

Although Zoey experienced a rough first few years, you would never know it today. This is thanks to the doctors, nurses, and research that saved her life. Zoey is now a thriving 9th grader who plays drums in marching band, plays field hockey, and volunteers with the Girl Scouts. Zoey is hoping to become an audio engineer.

Chat with National Heart Ambassador

Check out my conversation with Zoey Hardy here:

As Zoey shared, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 6th. The American Heart Association asks everyone to wear red that day to symbolize support for heart health initiatives.

The whole month of February is American Heart Month.

You are also encouraged to learn the two steps to save a life. When an emergency happens, you are the first responder until help arrives. Knowing and performing CPR can double or triple a person’s survival. Learn more at cpr.heart.org

Students are encouraged to participate in the Kids Heart Challenge and the American Heart Challenge. Both fund research that helps kids have longer and stronger lives.

Check out Zoey and her story here:

Get more information at heart.org/schools