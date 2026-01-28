Best Job EVER for Springsteen Fans is in Central Jersey

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Musician Bruce Springsteen speaks onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is scheduled to open this Spring. It will be located on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

The facility will be 30,000 square feet and feature multiple galleries, a soundstage that seats 250 people, and research archives.

According to its website, “The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music preserves the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrates the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres.”

Springsteen Center Looking for Volunteers

The awesome news for Springsteen fanatics is that the center is currently looking for volunteers. Right now, they’re accepting applications for their first-ever docent program. You may be thinking, “I can’t do that, I don’t know what a ‘docent’ is.” Yes, you do. It’s just another word for a tour guide.

According to the application page, “Our volunteer docents will play an essential role in welcoming visitors, interpreting exhibitions, and sharing the stories of American music history. Required trainings will take place in the Spring, before our new Center opens.”

The “chosen ones” will be responsible for leading guided tours and "serving as knowledgeable ambassadors for the Center’s exhibitions, programs, and mission."

Melissa Ziobro is the Director of Curatorial Affairs and shared, "This docent program is an opportunity for passionate, curious, and engaged individuals to help bring American music history to life for our visitors. These volunteer docents will be essential to fostering meaningful, memorable experiences for audiences of all ages."

If you think you can be a decent docent, it may be a good idea to brush up on your Springsteen knowledge. Get applications, program details, training requirements, and docent benefits here.