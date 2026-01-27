Contests
It's the 2-day Anniversary of the Blizzard of '26



Joel Katz
It’s been 2-days since “Blizzard ’26: Storm of the Century.” It looks like we may get hit again this weekend, but the prediction and frequency don’t look to be nearly as significant as the onslaught of precipitation we got just 48 hours ago.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, it snowed this past weekend. Maybe you were home but had the shades or blinds closed and didn’t notice. It was easy to miss because the media outlets in New Jersey hardly made mention of it.

I just happened to look out the window on Sunday morning and noticed that it was snowing. It would have been nice to get some sort of a warning.

Several Rounds of Snow Removal

Subsequently, I began my first round of shoveling and snow blowing around 8 am. The snow was coming down steadily, but I wanted to stay ahead of it and do it in stages.

BTW, we have several elderly people on our street, and about ten years ago, one of them made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. She bought a huge “monster truck” type snow blower, and let me use it as long as I cleared her property as well. She maintains it, and I operate it when needed.

Unfortunately, (or fortunately) several other older folks on the block need their driveways and sidewalks cleared as well. So, I get to use her giant machine, but I end up removing snow from a total of five houses each time it snows.

For this storm, I ended up redoing each house multiple times on Sunday. Monday was different because it had a coating of ice on top of the snow. It was like crème brulee, but not nearly as delicious.

If this is the first you’re hearing of this storm, here are a few of the totals in Central Jersey according to the National Weather Service:

Flemington 13, Hillsborough 11 ½, Westfield 10, Cranbury 9 ½, Bridgewater 9, Somerville 8 ½, and Edison 7 ½.

Stay safe and warm, and pay attention next time so you don’t miss it.

Joel Katz
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
