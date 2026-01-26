Contests
LISTEN LIVE

ParkStage Outdoor Summer Concert Shows Announced

The “Blizzard of ’26” seems to have passed, and the deep freeze will remain for several days. During the height of the storm, we were all dreaming of summer and…

Joel Katz
Summer show coming: Polaroid shots of three B052's members

The B-52’s

Photo courtesy of Basie Center/ParkStage

The “Blizzard of ’26” seems to have passed, and the deep freeze will remain for several days. During the height of the storm, we were all dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead.

The first day of Spring is less than two months away, and the Summer Solstice arrives on June 21st. One of the best things about Summer is all the shows and concerts we look forward to. There’s nothing more amazing than enjoying an awesome concert under the stars on a hot Jersey summer night.

As those days get closer, the concert announcements begin as we all look ahead to a great season. In New Jersey, we’ve got another venue to enjoy those hot shows on hot nights.

As previously announced, ParkStage is coming. According to ParkStage.org, “The Count Basie Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Monmouth County Tourism, proudly announces ParkStage, a large-scale, open-air performance venue set to debut in Summer 2026 at the East Freehold Park Fairgrounds.” It’s the same spot as the annual Monmouth County Fair.

Now, it's revealing the first wave of artists. All this week on “Joel in the Morning,” we’re giving you tickets to one of the first Parkstage shows, before they go on sale.

B-52’s Landing ParkStage Outdoor Venue

You’ll “Dance This Mess Around” to “Love Shack,” Rock Lobster,” and “Roam” in your own “Private Idaho.” The B-52’s are coming to ParkStage with special guest The English Beat on Saturday, July 11th.

Listen to Joel Katz every weekday morning this week at 7:20, be caller 9, and win tickets to the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30th, at 10 am through ParkStage.org and Ticketmaster.com.

Also coming is Sublime on Friday, June 19th, and The Head and the Heart with special guests WILDERADO on Friday, June 26th. Both shows are part of the North2Shore Festival.

These are the first of many events slated for the new concert space in Freehold.

Count Basie Center For The ArtsSummer Concert SeriesThe B-52s
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Atmosphere at the Billboard Global Power Players party held at the Shoreditch House on June 04, 2025 in London, England.
MusicBillboard Team Predicts AI Songs on Charts, Label Deals and Streaming Battles for 2026
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 26Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 25Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect