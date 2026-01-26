ParkStage Outdoor Summer Concert Shows Announced

The “Blizzard of ’26” seems to have passed, and the deep freeze will remain for several days. During the height of the storm, we were all dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead.

The first day of Spring is less than two months away, and the Summer Solstice arrives on June 21st. One of the best things about Summer is all the shows and concerts we look forward to. There’s nothing more amazing than enjoying an awesome concert under the stars on a hot Jersey summer night.

As those days get closer, the concert announcements begin as we all look ahead to a great season. In New Jersey, we’ve got another venue to enjoy those hot shows on hot nights.

As previously announced, ParkStage is coming. According to ParkStage.org, “The Count Basie Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Monmouth County Tourism, proudly announces ParkStage, a large-scale, open-air performance venue set to debut in Summer 2026 at the East Freehold Park Fairgrounds.” It’s the same spot as the annual Monmouth County Fair.

Now, it's revealing the first wave of artists. All this week on “Joel in the Morning,” we’re giving you tickets to one of the first Parkstage shows, before they go on sale.

B-52’s Landing ParkStage Outdoor Venue

You’ll “Dance This Mess Around” to “Love Shack,” Rock Lobster,” and “Roam” in your own “Private Idaho.” The B-52’s are coming to ParkStage with special guest The English Beat on Saturday, July 11th.

Listen to Joel Katz every weekday morning this week at 7:20, be caller 9, and win tickets to the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30th, at 10 am through ParkStage.org and Ticketmaster.com.

Also coming is Sublime on Friday, June 19th, and The Head and the Heart with special guests WILDERADO on Friday, June 26th. Both shows are part of the North2Shore Festival.