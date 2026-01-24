Winter Storm Coming: Cows and Bakers Working Overtime to Fill the Need

The Weather Channel is calling the impending snow “Winter Storm Fern.” That doesn’t sound very threatening. However, she is forcing the milk and bread bakers to have another busy week. With the impending onslaught of precipitation, many store shelves are literally empty. 34 states, including New Jersey, will be affected.

Mother Nature, or “Fern,” is slamming us again with another generous amount of snow. With the winter weather hitting our region this weekend, the meteorologists are presenting it as if it’s the storm of the century. And, it may be. It's also being referred to as "historic" and "catastrophic."

The forecast is for heavy snow starting around 3 am Sunday, and that may change to sleet, bringing us about a foot of snow.

Fortunately, the storm is hitting us on the weekend, but it’s expected to spill over into Monday. It certainly looks like it will be the second three-day weekend in a row for many of us, as safely traveling to work may be an impossibility.

Driving in the Snow

I’ve never missed work because of snow, and I don’t plan to start now, sorry Fern. We’ll see if my feelings change when I hit the road at 2 am on Monday. (I usually leave the house around 4 am)

If you’re like me and you plan to drive, here are some recommendations that are worth repeating on days like this. These are some of the tips and warnings from the experts about driving on New Jersey's snow-covered roads.

We’ve all heard it, “don’t drive if the streets are snow-covered unless it’s necessary.” It almost seems silly to mention that because a reasonable driver doesn’t wait for a snowstorm to say, “I think I’ll go for a ride.”

Let's say you do need to drive; it’s recommended that you drive slowly and not rush to your destination. During the ride, ensure you maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead.

You should also keep an eye on the cars behind you. If it doesn't seem like the driver following you will be able to stop safely, you should change lanes. If you can’t change lanes, pull over and allow them to pass. Accidents are just as scary, frustrating, and inconvenient, even if it’s not your fault.

Snow Driving Suggestions

If the snow becomes blinding, pull over, or better yet, try to stop at an underpass.

Use your low beams when visibility is bad. In many cases, high beams make it more difficult to see.

No matter how fast you're moving, never use cruise control when driving in winter weather. It prevents you from reacting quickly if your car begins to slide.

Always keep your gas tank at least half full. This could be a lifesaver in winter driving conditions. You may not have an accident, but others will. You may find yourself idling motionless for long periods of time.

And don’t forget to remove snow and ice from the hood, roof, and trunk of your car before driving after a storm. It’s a law designed to prevent snow from flying off and hitting the cars behind you.