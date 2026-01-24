Contests
“Rent: in Concert” at State Theatre New Jersey

Win a pair of tickets at 8:20 weekday mornings this week (1/26-30) to see "Rent: in Concert" at State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick on Thursday, February 19th.  Plus, you'll qualify…

Joel Katz
Rent in Concert
Win a pair of tickets at 8:20 weekday mornings this week (1/26-30) to see "Rent: in Concert" at State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick on Thursday, February 19th. 

Plus, you'll qualify for the grand prize: an overnight stay at the Heldrich Hotel plus a flower bouquet delivered to your room courtesy of "the flower shop" in New Brunswick!

Tickets are on sale at STNJ.org

"Rent: in Concert" is an ensemble of top vocalists & instrumentalists performing the full score of the hit Broadway show.

Joel Katz will take caller 9 at 732-545-8275

Rent
Joel KatzWriter
