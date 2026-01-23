New Jersey is Number 1 on this Filthy List

I’ve been to quite a few dirty restaurants, and I’ve never returned to most of them. Maybe I’ve been to so many because, according to a new study by Affordable Seating, New Jersey has the dirtiest in the country.

Let me rephrase that, Jersey restaurants are the filthiest in the United States of America.

Just a couple of weeks ago, my son and I ate at a local pizza place. After getting our food at the counter, we couldn’t find a clean table anywhere. There were only two other customers, and there were about twenty-five tables.

Another time we went into a famous burger chain, it was our worst experience. We had been there before, but this time it was very different from previous visits. The worst part was that the floor was greasy. It felt like a kitchen floor that hadn’t been cleaned in a long time. After we were seated, we gave it some thought and decided to exit quickly. We haven’t been back.

New Jersey Dirty Restaurants

The study examined which states have the worst-rated restaurants in TripAdvisor reviews that mention poor food hygiene and cleanliness.

New Jersey is crowned the state with the dirtiest restaurants, with reviews highlighting “dirty restaurant” in the description. New Jersey’s dirty list rating is significantly higher than all of the other states in the top ten.

The dirty list also shows that we’re also the state with the hairiest food. There were hundreds of complaints from customers in New Jersey about finding hair in their food.

Rounding out the top five are Florida, California, Arizona, and Texas.