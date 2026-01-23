Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Gallery: 2025 Magyar Bank Toy Drive

Paul Lasko
Magyar Bank employees decorate their Christmas Tree

Magyar Bank employees decorate their Christmas Tree

A Magic 98.3 prize wheel contestant wins a T-shirt during our Toy Drive promotion

A Magic 98.3 prize wheel contestant wins a T-shirt during our Toy Drive promotion

A Magyar Bank employee poses with a customer who won a lottery scratch-off and Christmas tree ornament from the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

A Magyar Bank employee poses with a customer who won a lottery scratch-off and Christmas tree ornament from the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

The Magic 98.3 van visits Magyar Bank in December 2025 for the annual Toy Drive

The Magic 98.3 van visits Magyar Bank in December 2025 for the annual Toy Drive

Toys and books donated at a Magyar Bank drop off location

Toys and books donated at a Magyar Bank drop off location

A customer spins the Magic 98.3 Prize Wheel at Magyar Bank

A customer spins the Magic 98.3 Prize Wheel at Magyar Bank

A contestant wins a lottery scratch off and Christmas tree ornament from the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

A contestant wins a lottery scratch off and Christmas tree ornament from the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

A contestant poses with prizes won at the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

A contestant poses with prizes won at the Magic 98.3 prize wheel

Some of the toys donated for the annual Toy Drive

Some of the toys donated for the annual Toy Drive

A Magyar customer drops off a toy for the toy drive while wearing their new Magic 98.3 hat

A Magyar customer drops off a toy for the toy drive while wearing their new Magic 98.3 hat

ChristmasMagic of Christmas Toy DriveMagyar Bank
Paul LaskoWriter
Related Stories
A snow plow cleans the street on December 26, 2025 in Closter, New Jersey.
Local NewsFriday PM Update: New Jersey Declares State of Emergency In Advance of Storm
storm-resources
Local NewsSevere Weather Resources For New Jersey
Local Organization Using Grants to Feed South Jersey Communities
Local NewsLocal Organization Using Grants to Feed South Jersey Communities
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect