3 Most Popular Cars Stolen in New Jersey

Fortunately, I’ve never had a car stolen. However, I have had a few cars broken into, and parts of my car swiped. I once returned to my car to find the rear bumper gone. I’m pretty sure I didn’t misplace it, so I reported it stolen.

A new study of auto theft data reveals the three most stolen vehicle models are in New Jersey. Unfortunately, I own two models that car thieves are looking for.

According to Compare the Market, the most stolen vehicles in New Jersey are the Honda CR-V, Honda Accord, and Ford Pickup.

In New Jersey, vehicle thefts amount to 148 per 100,000 residents. That puts Jersey the fortieth state with the most auto theft. NJ is followed by Pennsylvania at forty-one, and New York, landing in the number forty-two spot.

PA’s most stolen include the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Elantra. For New Yorkers, it’s all Hondas: the CR-V, Accord, and Civic. Colorado is number one on the list of the most stolen vehicles in the country. They lose 777 per 100,000 people, that’s over six hundred more than the Garden State.

Ideas to Help Keep Your Car from Disappearing

Back in the day, I had a long-used 1986 Buick Regal. It was a big ‘ol thing with a bad paint job. From the look of it, you wouldn’t think anyone would want to steal it, but they did.

It was easy to break into, it took seconds with a wire clothes hanger. Thankfully, my brother helped me install a “kill switch.” If you’re not familiar with the term, it’s a toggle switch hidden under the dashboard that cuts power to the car and ignition. I would simply turn it to the off position, and it was “unstealable.” Quite a few times, I’d find the car, knowing someone had been in it, but it was still there.