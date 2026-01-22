Contests
LISTEN LIVE

3 Most Popular Cars Stolen in New Jersey

Fortunately, I’ve never had a car stolen. However, I have had a few cars broken into, and parts of my car swiped. I once returned to my car to find…

Joel Katz
The view of the back rear quarterpanel of an SUV car in a snow covered parking lot

The rear quarter panel of an unidentified SUV

J. Katz

Fortunately, I’ve never had a car stolen. However, I have had a few cars broken into, and parts of my car swiped. I once returned to my car to find the rear bumper gone. I’m pretty sure I didn’t misplace it, so I reported it stolen.

A new study of auto theft data reveals the three most stolen vehicle models are in New Jersey. Unfortunately, I own two models that car thieves are looking for.

According to Compare the Market, the most stolen vehicles in New Jersey are the Honda CR-V, Honda Accord, and Ford Pickup.

In New Jersey, vehicle thefts amount to 148 per 100,000 residents. That puts Jersey the fortieth state with the most auto theft. NJ is followed by Pennsylvania at forty-one, and New York, landing in the number forty-two spot.

PA’s most stolen include the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Elantra. For New Yorkers, it’s all Hondas: the CR-V, Accord, and Civic. Colorado is number one on the list of the most stolen vehicles in the country. They lose 777 per 100,000 people, that’s over six hundred more than the Garden State.

Ideas to Help Keep Your Car from Disappearing

Back in the day, I had a long-used 1986 Buick Regal. It was a big ‘ol thing with a bad paint job. From the look of it, you wouldn’t think anyone would want to steal it, but they did.

It was easy to break into, it took seconds with a wire clothes hanger. Thankfully, my brother helped me install a “kill switch.” If you’re not familiar with the term, it’s a toggle switch hidden under the dashboard that cuts power to the car and ignition. I would simply turn it to the off position, and it was “unstealable.” Quite a few times, I’d find the car, knowing someone had been in it, but it was still there.

Check out the full article for more tips on how to prevent your car from being stolen and how to avoid common mistakes.

Carsstolen
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Close-up shot of a thief wearing a black shirt and black gloves. He tried to open the car door and tried to break in. car theft concept.
Local NewsSomerset County Reports Sharp Rise in Overnight Vehicle BurglariesJ. Mayhew
New Jersey Brings Cursive Back to Schools
Local NewsNew Jersey Brings Cursive Back to Schools
SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: A customer enters a Macy's store that is set to close at Bay Fair Mall on February 27, 2024 in San Leandro, California. Macy's announced plans to shutter 150 underperforming stores across the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsMacy’s To Close Two New Jersey Stores, Move Paramus Furniture GalleryJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect