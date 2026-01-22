2026 Oscar Nominations: Full List
It's that time of year again! The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday. Leading the group is "Sinners" with a record 16 nominations, including best director, best picture, and best actor for Michael B. Jordan. Another movie to top the nominations is "One Battle After Another," which received 13, including best picture, best director, and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 with Conan O'Brien returning as the host. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Achievement in Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Achievement in Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Achievement in Directing
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Achievement in Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet, Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners, Francine Maisler
Achievement in Makeup & Hairstyling
- Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original Score
- Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet, Max Richter
- One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Achievement in Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Achievement in Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Achievement in Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
- One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler
