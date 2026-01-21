Start the Year Strong: Schedule Your Annual Wellness Visit

The start of a new year often inspires people to make positive changes, and one of the most meaningful steps toward better health is scheduling an annual wellness visit. These visits give primary care providers (PCPs) the chance to understand a patient’s overall health, catch early signs of developing conditions, and create a plan that supports long-term wellbeing. For individuals looking to feel their best throughout the year, an annual wellness visit is a simple and powerful way to stay proactive about their health.

During an annual wellness visit, a physical exam helps uncover underlying health concerns or risk factors that may not yet be causing symptoms. Routine checks such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and glucose screenings offer important insight into cardiovascular health and the risk of diabetes. These basic evaluations serve as early alerts, allowing providers to recommend lifestyle changes or medical interventions before issues progress.

A key component of annual wellness is preventive screening. Hearing and vision tests, performed by audiologists and optometrists or ophthalmologists, respectively, help identify changes that may affect daily activities and overall safety. Routine dental exams can uncover gum disease or tooth decay before they progress. Depending on age, risk factors, and family history, primary care providers may recommend additional screenings such as mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, prostate or testicular exams, lowdose CT scans for lung cancer, glucose testing for diabetes, and bone density scans to monitor bone loss and identify osteoporosis. Immunizations are also reviewed to ensure patients remain protected from seasonal illnesses and vaccine-preventable conditions.

“Annual wellness visits give us the opportunity to look at the complete picture of a patient’s health and address concerns before they become more serious or lead to hospitalization,” said Nilam Srivastava, MD, MPH, chief of Internal Medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “When patients come in regularly, we’re better able to tailor their care, manage chronic conditions, and support long-term wellness.”

Saint Peter’s Physician Associates offers access to a wide network of PCPs who perform annual wellness exams. Once established with a PCP, patients can be connected to a specialist for follow-up care when additional evaluation or treatment is needed. This coordinated approach helps ensure that individuals receive the right care at the right time.

For children and adolescents, routine checkups offer an opportunity to assess physical growth, developmental progress, and overall well-being. Pediatricians use these visits to identify emerging concerns, answer family questions, and provide age-appropriate guidance.

“A yearly visit allows us to make sure a child is on the right track and to address any concerns early,” said Michael Lucas, MD, pediatrician and medical director of the Pediatric Faculty Group at the Pediatric Health Center at Saint Peter’s Family Health Center. “It also gives families a chance to discuss nutrition, behavior, school performance, and anything else that affects a child’s health.