2026 Winners: Teachers Who Make Magic

We are proud to welcome the following teachers to the Magic 98.3 Teachers Who Make Magic Class of 2026!

Brian Bodner

8th Grade Special Education Principal at Branchburg Central Middle

Nominated by Beth Stanton, Principal at Branchburg Central Middle School

Nominated by Beth Stanton, Principal at Branchburg Central Middle School, Brian Bodnar is the 8th Grade Special Education Principal at Branchburg Central Middle, where he’s taught for 4 years.

As an 8th-grade special education teacher, Mr. Bodnar brings kindness, compassion, and patience to every interaction. He understands that success looks different for each learner and intentionally meets students where they are, academically, socially, and emotionally, while guiding them with high expectations and genuine care to help them reach their potential.

Mr. Bodnar’s impact extends far beyond instruction in math and language arts. He is deeply committed to developing the whole child, intentionally teaching interpersonal skills, self-regulation, and executive functioning so students can grow into confident, capable, and well-rounded individuals.

In his classroom, students feel valued, understood, and empowered to take ownership of their learning and personal growth. Mr. Bodnar is also a highly respected colleague, consistently supporting all teachers by sharing strategies, problem-solving, and advocacy for students.

Mr. Bodnar’s influence also extends beyond the classroom through his role as a soccer coach. One of his players shared, “Mr. Bodnar has had a huge impact on who I am today. He made me realize that winning isn’t the only thing in life; it’s making family and gathering memories throughout that journey… He made me a better person today than I was before.” Through his compassion, mentorship, and unwavering belief in his students, Mr. Bodnar truly makes magic every day.

Khristelle Mae Manuyag

Kindergarten teacher at Connerly Road School

Nominated by Math Coach Alexandra Thomas

Congratulations to Khristelle Mae Manuyag, Kindergarten teacher at Connerly Road School in Somerset. Khristelle was nominated by Math Coach Alexandra Thomas.

For over 18 years, Kristelle’s dedication, expertise, and passion have made a profound impact. She provides every learner with the support, tools, and encouragement they need to become lifelong learners.

Khristelle designs highly engaging lessons and creative activities tailored to the diverse learning styles of her students.

Beyond academics, Khristelle excels at building personal connections, including sending home a classroom newsletter that keeps families informed and engaged.

Her involvement in the school community is equally strong; she is a regular contributor to school events, including the annual STEAM Night.

Khristelle is also a respected teacher leader. Her staff presentations deepen the collective understanding of kindergarten curriculum and developmental needs.

She is also a presenter for PD Pathways, supporting educators in designing and implementing a systematic approach to integrating Math Exemplars into the classroom.

Khristelle is a valued member of the Math Leadership Team, strengthening instruction across the school.