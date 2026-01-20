Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 23-January 25

This weekend in New Jersey offers something for everyone. Event options include high-energy attractions, such as Monster Jam Freestyle Mania, a fun, sugary event called Dessertopia, and a fan-favorite, the Garden State Comic Fest Winter Fest. Together, these events highlight New Jersey's ability to deliver excitement, innovation, and family-friendly fun in one thrilling weekend.

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

What: Roaring family-friendly freestyle

Roaring family-friendly freestyle When: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at noon and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at noon and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. Where: Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark

Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark Cost: Tickets start at $31

Monster Jam rolls into Newark with high-octane family entertainment featuring massive, 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the arena in racing, freestyle, and skills competitions. While the pre-race Pit Party offers the opportunity to get up close to the trucks and crews for photos and autographs, world-class drivers and fan-favourite trucks perform unbelievable stunts, head-to-head racing, and gravity-defying tricks.

Dessertopia

What: Sweet treats and festive fun

Sweet treats and festive fun When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Ave., Morristown Cost: $7.16, kids 5 years and under are free

Dessertopia is a special celebration of sweet treats in New Jersey, featuring a wide variety of desserts, including cakes, ice cream, pastries, and more. In addition, the event offers plenty of fun activities, including live music, face painting, an adult beverage bar, and vendors selling a variety of desserts to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Garden State Comic Fest Winter Fest

What: Celebrate comics and pop culture

Celebrate comics and pop culture When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta Cost: $10, kids 10 years and under are free

Garden State Comic Fest is a fan-focused pop culture convention in New Jersey celebrating comics, cosplay, creators, collectibles, art, panels, and community fun. Attendees can visit the vendor booths, interact with comic illustrators and writers, take photos, get autographs, and connect with fellow fans of storytelling and genre entertainment. The festival includes everything you'd expect from a traditional comic-con, along with family-friendly activities, while showcasing the wide variety of creative talent in the comics and illustration fields.

Other Events

New Jersey's weekend music scene leans into intimacy and artistry, spotlighting stripped-down performances and inventive sounds. From the acoustic storytelling of Lee Brice to genre-blending jazz and experimental collaborations, the lineup offers a relaxed, listener-focused vibe for music lovers.

Lee Brice: Acoustic : Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. at State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. at State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick Sommore : Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark Deni Bonet and Chris Flynn: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Providence Memorial Library, 377 Elkwood Ave., New Providence

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in New Jersey bring easygoing escapes without the weekend rush, blending creativity, competition, and comedy. From paint-and-sip relaxation and midweek hops to NHL intensity with the New Jersey Devils and laughs from Joe Fernandes, the vibe is casual, social, and refreshingly low-key.