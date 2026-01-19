Conversation with Rent in Concert’s Tommy Kaiser

Magic 98.3 is the official sponsor of the Broadway series at State Theatre New Jersey (STNJ). “The Broadway Report” airs on Magic and shares all upcoming shows at STNJ in New Brunswick.

When one of the Broadway Series shows comes to STNJ, I speak with Broadway Series cast members. This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Tommy Kaiser. Tommy sings the role of Mark in “Rent in Concert.” I looked forward to our conversation as “Rent” was one of my first dates with my wife. It’s one of our favorite shows ever.

Interview with "Rent in Concert's" Tommy Kaiser

Tommy plays the role of Mark and shares how the story has an emotional connection with many people. He said, "I think that the story never loses its relevance. One scene that comes to mind is when we have the character Mimi pleading with Roger to get out of his own way and overcome his grief in order to keep living. She says, 'Forget regret or life is yours to miss.' Tommy said that's something he tries to carry with him.

Check out our conversation here:

The ensemble of Rent features some of the best vocalists and instrumentalists in theatre. It’s a “symphonic take on Jonathan Larson’s beloved musical that includes the full score of the show.”

It includes all the great songs like the iconic “Seasons of Love.” Also featured are “La Vie Bohème” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”

Set in the East Village of NYC, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. It’s the winner of the Tony® Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Since its Broadway debut in 1996, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon.

Rent follows a year in the life of a group of young struggling artists and musicians. They are trying to survive under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Rent in Concert is coming to State Theatre New Jersey. There will only be one show at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 19th, 2026.