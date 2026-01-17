Number 1 Reason for Viewing a Movie in a Theatre

Yesterday, on the morning show, we discussed all the new movies debuting nationwide in theaters this weekend.

That led to a discussion about all the reasons for seeing a movie in a theatre rather than at home. It’s certainly a more meaningful and memorable experience. Seeing any show with a big audience makes it more enjoyable.

Another plus is the amazing sound that most homes don’t have. A large majority of people watch movies using simply the sound from their TV speakers. And then there are those giant screens, creating a visual experience you can’t find anywhere else.

Number 1 Reason for Going to the Movies

However, after much discussion, most agreed that the main motivation for going to the movies is … THE POPCORN!

I mention this because Monday is National Popcorn Day. It was founded in 1988, and January 19th became its official date in 2003.

Fortunately, and/or purposely, this year’s National Popcorn Day falls on a Monday, which also happens to be a Federal Holiday. Monday, January 19th, is also Martin Luther King Day.

Most New Jersey State and Federal offices will be closed to honor Dr. King. All New Jersey public schools will also be closed, in addition to banks and several other businesses.

Coincidentally, movie theatres will be open to accommodate all who are looking for entertainment on their day off. Fortunately, many Central Jersey cinemas will be offering deals on their much sought-after “classic movie-watching snack” to enjoy during your film of choice.

Central Jersey Movie Theatres with Popcorn Day Deals

One of the Central Jersey theatres with these offers is Reading Cinemas in Manville. Reading Cinemas’ Charlotte Kim shared, “Popcorn goes hand in hand with the moviegoing experience, so what better way to celebrate National Popcorn Day?”

One of their National Popcorn Day discounts is 50% off any size popcorn. This includes the “XXXL bags,” which hold 10 gallons of popcorn. If you’re not sure how much 10 gallons of popcorn is, it’s a lot! At about 16 cups per gallon, it’s bigger than most children and enough to feed more than 50 people.

Other theatres in Central Jersey offering deals are:

AMC Theatres, including Edison, Freehold, Bridgewater, and East Brunswick

Regal Theatres, including North Brunswick, Hamilton, and South Plainfield

Cinemark Theatres, including Hazlet and Watchung