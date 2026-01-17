Local Musician’s Connection to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in the early morning light in Washington DC.

Last year, Montclair, New Jersey native Ty Taylor from the band Vintage Trouble performed at the Otis Redding tribute at the Apollo Theatre. The tribute featured the classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay."

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, the Otis Redding Foundation later released “Show Love.” Teenage students who attended the Otis Music Camp wrote and produced this inspirational song.

The song is based on the sermon “Loving Your Enemies.” Dr. King delivered it at Dexter Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1957. It includes excerpts from Dr. King’s sermon.

The church has been designated a historic landmark, with significant African American history since opening in 1887. Dr. King had an office in the church.

Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice-President and Executive Director, shared, “We are always proud of the students who participate in the music camps that the Otis Redding Foundation offers each year. This song was recorded by the Otis Music Camp. It represents the love and respect these young people have for Dr. King.”

Dr. King Tribute Song Writers and Producers

Multiple kids from the camp co-wrote and performed “Show Love.” They include Sharina Cody, Daylen Clowers, Trevor Hudson, and Ella Smith. Jayden Tolbert. Saxton Keitt, Isaac Gibson, and Reese Soul were the producers.

Zelma Redding, Founder and President, said, “My husband believed in giving young people an opportunity to grow through music. Our camps inspire them to write, perform, produce, and play instruments. We are excited about the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which broke ground in Macon. We will be able to expand our programs and allow more young people to grow their musical talents.”

Check out the song and lyric video HERE, which contains Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech excerpts.