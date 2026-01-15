This Day in Top 40 History: January 15

On Jan. 15, 2013, Bruno Mars released "When I Was Your Man," a single from his No. 1 record, Unorthodox Jukebox. The song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and spent over 30 weeks on the chart. Keep reading to learn more about all the memorable Top 40 history events associated with Jan. 15.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 cultural milestones from Jan. 15 include:

1961: Berry Gordy Jr.'s Motown Records signed The Supremes. Back then, they were known as The Primettes. They're one of the most successful African American vocal groups and have placed at least 12 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "You Keep Me Hangin' On" and "Baby Love." The Supremes also had multiple Top Five albums on the Billboard 200, such as The Supremes A' Go-Go and Where Did Our Love Go.

Berry Gordy Jr.'s Motown Records signed The Supremes. Back then, they were known as The Primettes. They're one of the most successful African American vocal groups and have placed at least 12 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "You Keep Me Hangin' On" and "Baby Love." The Supremes also had multiple Top Five albums on the Billboard 200, such as The Supremes A' Go-Go and Where Did Our Love Go. 1967: The Rolling Stones appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and performed a couple of songs from their Top Five album, Between the Buttons. These included "Ruby Tuesday," which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Let's Spend The Night Together." Notably, they were forced to alter the latter's suggestive lyrics.

The Rolling Stones appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and performed a couple of songs from their Top Five album, Between the Buttons. These included "Ruby Tuesday," which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Let's Spend The Night Together." Notably, they were forced to alter the latter's suggestive lyrics. 2005: Top 40 artists such as Tim McGraw, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, and Sheryl Crow participated in Tsunami Aid: A Concert of Hope, a telethon that benefited victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The event attracted millions of viewers and raised more than $18 million. The funds were channeled to the American Red Cross International Response Fund.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the notable album releases that Jan. 15 has witnessed:

1990: The Sundays released their debut album, Reading, Writing And Arithmetic, in the U.K. Its single, "Here's Where The Story Ends," was a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. The album cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 and the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where it reached No. 39 and No. 4, respectively.

The Sundays released their debut album, Reading, Writing And Arithmetic, in the U.K. Its single, "Here's Where The Story Ends," was a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. The album cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 and the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where it reached No. 39 and No. 4, respectively. 2013: A$AP Rocky dropped his debut studio album, LONG.LIVE.A$AP, featuring guest vocals from renowned artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 2 Chainz. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 7 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry lost a couple of influential figures on Jan. 15, including:

1994: Harry Nilsson passed away at age 52. During his career, he placed several Top 40 hits on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, including "Without You," which peaked at No. 1 on both charts, and "Everybody's Talkin'."

Harry Nilsson passed away at age 52. During his career, he placed several Top 40 hits on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, including "Without You," which peaked at No. 1 on both charts, and "Everybody's Talkin'." 2015: Kim Fowley died of cancer at 75. As a producer and songwriter, he collaborated with Top 40 acts such as KISS and Alice Cooper. Fowley is also recognized for discovering Steel Breeze. Their single "You Don't Want Me Anymore" broke into the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.