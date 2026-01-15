Previously Unimaginable Inventions and Innovations

Imagine a world without the invention of cell phones. Many of us born in the early eighties or earlier don’t have to, we lived it. It was and is an invention that changed the way we live our lives.

Inventions as amazing as this continue to astonish with their remarkable and extraordinary capabilities. Even some of the innovations that enhance existing inventions can be a total game changer like the cell phone or the internet.

We take all of this for granted, but I remember vividly as a kid spending hours trying to track down a friend because he wasn’t home where the phone was located.

Time would be wasted, plans would be ruined, and family and friends would worry unnecessarily because there was absolutely no way to contact someone.

Cell phones, the internet, GPS, are just a few of the inventions that changed our lives for the better. Many people do reflect on a simpler time without these inventions, but given the choice, I believe almost every human being would choose today’s technology. While I may enjoy a trip back in time to experience it for a day or a week, the simplicity of how I’m writing these words right now didn’t exist.

I’ve already mentioned a few awesome inventions that I love and am grateful to have experienced. But wait, there’s more, there’s always going to be more.

TIME 2025 Top Inventions

TIME released their “Best Inventions of 2025.” They call it “The 300 best inventions making the world better, smarter, and more fun.” The annual list has been in existence since 1988. Imagine all of the inventions and earth-shattering improvements on those creations that they’ve reported through the years. Their recent report includes some amazing innovations that you may have never even considered.

For example, there’s a humanoid robot called “Figure 03” launched in October. It’s made by Figure AI, and it’s in the form of a human that does tasks like folding clothes and loading the dishwasher. However, it still needs our help to start the appliance. It also can’t pick up something that it drops. The plan is to have Figure 03 in homes this year. Other similar innovations fold clothes, vacuum, pick up trash, and perform other household chores.

There’s another cool invention that’s available now. The “HOVERAir X1 PROMAX” is a tiny drone video device that automatically follows you around and records everything you do.

And then there’s the LOTUS, a ring you wear on your finger that controls everything electronically. You simply point at a device to operate it. TVs, lights, and more. “It’s like a universal remote you can wear.”

These innovations make previous revolutionary inventions much more exciting, and it makes you think, “Wow, there was a time when we didn’t have any of this,” and it’s almost unimaginable.

The examples are numerous and mind-blowing. Check out the amazing list of innovations in electronics, science, technology, medicine, and more that were, at one time, unthinkable.

These things were unimaginable until they were imagined. They’re now real and world-changing.