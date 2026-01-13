Contests
Milestone Anniversary for Local NJ Independent Wrestling Federation

As a kid, I was a big wrestling fan. I watched every match on TV, and my dad would take me and my friends and cousins to the matches often. Bob…

Joel Katz
IWF wrestling's Kevin Knight and Joel Katz pose for a picture with the IWF championship belt and in front to a sign with the Magic 98.3 logo in the studio

IWF’s Kevin Knight and Joel Katz in the Magic 98.3 studio

PC: K.. Knight

As a kid, I was a big wrestling fan. I watched every match on TV, and my dad would take me and my friends and cousins to the matches often. Bob BacklundIvan PutskiGeorge "The Animal" StealJimmy "Superfly" Snuka, and Tito Santana were some of my favorites.

In New Jersey, we have a local wrestling foundation that's just as exciting and supports charities throughout the state.

IWF wrestling was founded in 1996. Since then, IWF Wrestling has gained an extensive nationwide reach with 735 live events. It has featured WWE Hall of Famers and Legends across fifty cities.

For the 30th year in a row, New Jersey will experience an exhilarating family entertainment spectacular. IWF Wrestling makes its return with the ‘I WILL NOT BREAK' Live event on Saturday, April 11th. The event is at the Nutley Recreation Center. This IWF event is to benefit the Greater Nutley Cancer Foundation.

If you’re not familiar, it’s adrenaline-pumping action with world-class athletes. They all compete for the IWF Heavyweight, American, Tag Team, and Women's Championships. Tickets and VIP Platinum are on sale now at CampIWF.com.

IWF Wrestling 'I WILL NOT BREAK' Event Line-up

Leading the path of destruction are Master of Chaos Kevin Knight, Dark Oracle Sage, All-American Atkins Brothers, First-Class Justin Adams, and East Side Dave McDonald. The wrestling event also features heavyweight Sean Royal, Boricua Pride Patrick Sanchez, The Tank Aaron Hobbs, American Bulldog Ken Reedy, and All-Star Michele Dee. Wait, there’s more, including The Spectacle Ezon Leverett, Prince Malcolm III, Sgt. Cash, El Famoso Eloy Fiesta, Dr. Hurtz, and Tommy Trouble.

Since 2012, IWF wrestling has raised over $56,000 for cancer charities, including $4,063.66 donated to the Greater Nutley Cancer Foundation from the 'UNSTOPPABLE' event in April of last year.

The Greater Nutley Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization offering financial assistance to cancer survivors and families who have lost a loved one to cancer. Donations are also made annually to support cancer research.

Get more information at CampIWF.com  or on IWF socials @WrestlingIWF.

