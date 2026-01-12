The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Winners List
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser was brilliant once again as the host. The show honored the best in film, television, and podcasts from the past year. Here are the winners:
FILM:
Cecil B. DeMille Award: Helen Mirren
Best Motion Picture – Animated: 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: 'The Secret Agent' (Brazil)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Wagner Moura – 'The Secret Agent'
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley – 'Hamnet'
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet – 'Marty Supreme'
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne – 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård – 'Sentimental Value'Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson – 'Sinners'
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: 'Sinners'
Best Original Song: "Golden" (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – 'KPop Demon Hunters
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: "One Battle After Another"
Best Motion Picture Drama: "Hamnet"'
TELEVISION:
Carol Burnett Award: Sarah Jessica Parker
Best Television Series – Drama: 'The Pitt'
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: 'The Studio'
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: 'Adolescence '
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais – 'Ricky Gervais: Mortality'
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Noah Wyle – 'The Pitt'
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Rhea Seehorn – 'Pluribus'
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Seth Rogen – 'The Studio'
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart – 'Hacks'
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stephen Graham – 'Adolescence'
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michelle Williams – 'Dying for Sex'
Best Supporting Actor on Television: Owen Cooper – 'Adolescence'
Best Supporting Actress on Television: Erin Doherty – 'Adolescence'
