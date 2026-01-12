Contests
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Winners List

Joel Katz
Lalisa Manobal attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Lalisa Manobal attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)


The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser was brilliant once again as the host. The show honored the best in film, television, and podcasts from the past year. Here are the winners:

FILM:

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Helen Mirren
Best Motion Picture – Animated: 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: 'The Secret Agent' (Brazil)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Wagner Moura – 'The Secret Agent'
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley – 'Hamnet'
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet – 'Marty Supreme'
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne – 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård – 'Sentimental Value'Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – 'One Battle After Another'
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson – 'Sinners'
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: 'Sinners'
Best Original Song: "Golden" (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – 'KPop Demon Hunters
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: "One Battle After Another"
Best Motion Picture Drama: "Hamnet"'

TELEVISION:

Carol Burnett Award: Sarah Jessica Parker
Best Television Series – Drama: 'The Pitt'
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: 'The Studio'
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: 'Adolescence '
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais – 'Ricky Gervais: Mortality'
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Noah Wyle – 'The Pitt'
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Rhea Seehorn – 'Pluribus'
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Seth Rogen – 'The Studio'
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart – 'Hacks'
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stephen Graham – 'Adolescence'

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michelle Williams – 'Dying for Sex'
Best Supporting Actor on Television: Owen Cooper – 'Adolescence'
Best Supporting Actress on Television: Erin Doherty – 'Adolescence'

Get more info at goldenglobes.com

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
