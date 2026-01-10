Contests
NJ Public School Cell Phone Ban Already Successfully in Effect

Parents and other adults I’ve spoken to about the recent New Jersey public school cell phone ban have mixed reactions. My initial thought, without having seen any research, was that…

Joel Katz
Cell Phone Ban: A student uses his mobile phone for research during a english lesson in their school. Photo shows one hand holding a cell phone

A student uses his mobile phone for research during a English lesson in their school.

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Parents and other adults I’ve spoken to about the recent New Jersey public school cell phone ban have mixed reactions. My initial thought, without having seen any research, was that the ban isn’t necessary.

It’s ok to confiscate or prohibit their phones when the kids are in the classroom, but not during lunch or recess. Many callers to the show agreed that it’s too much. However, most of those against the ban are parents who are concerned about security, and rightfully so. Most parents said that they want their child to be able to contact them easily in case of an emergency.

There were quite a few who were cheering the newly signed law. They claimed, “We didn’t have them (cell phones) when we were in school, so they don’t need them either.” I’m not sure if that’s a good reason because you could say that about many things.

My non-scientific study found something interesting about those in favor of the barring of cell phones in NJ schools. They have children, but they don’t have children in New Jersey public schools in grades K through 12.

Glassboro New Jersey School District Cell Phone Ban

There is one school district in New Jersey that had already enacted a similar ban nearly a year ago in early 2025. According to officials in that district, the results are amazingly positive and successful.

Glassboro, New Jersey, School District Superintendent Al Lewis says suspensions have declined by more than seventy percent. He also shared that physical violence between students has decreased by over ninety percent. This is a significant drop in negative occurrences.

The New Jersey public school cell phone law, signed by Governor Murphy, goes into effect in the Fall. At the start of the 2026-2027 school year, all personal electronic devices will be banned with a few obvious exceptions.

BanCell PhoneSchools
Joel KatzWriter
