NJ Hiking Could Be the Workout You’re Seeking

Perhaps your New Year’s resolution to exercise more in 2026 didn’t work out (pun intended) for you. Hitting the gym, running, or exercise classes may not be for you. Even taking a walk through the neighborhood can be a boring and uninspiring activity.

You should consider giving hiking a try. Being out in nature and enjoying the outdoors can be not only healthy but also inspiring. It certainly beats pounding the pavement as cars zip by, or being in a sweaty, smelly gym.

It’s rewarding to happen upon beautiful and natural scenes as I hike through the park or on walking trails. My favorite is when I happen upon a deer or two, and they come close enough for me to pet them. The first time it happened, I was amazed because they usually run from people. Now, it’s almost a weekly occurrence.

Top 10 Popular Hiking in New Jersey Spots

Many agree that NJHiking.com is the most comprehensive New Jersey hiking website available. It features articles like “Easy Hikes in New Jersey,” great for beginners. There are also write-ups about “Challenging Hikes,” those with waterfalls, and the best, all in New Jersey.

One of their latest stories talks about the “top 10 most popular hikes in New Jersey, ranked by visitor traffic.” It’s a compilation of hikes shared in 2025.

One of the nearby hikes featured is in Middlesex County. The Cheesequake service area on the New Jersey Turnpike was renamed after Jon Bon Jovi, but Cheesequake State Park hasn’t. The Green Trail at the park in Matawan is number 9 on the list, and “there are several routes to choose from in addition to this Green Trail hike,” according to the site.

This is just a sample of the many enjoyable treks available in Central Jersey and throughout the Garden State. Another Central Jersey location on the list includes Sourland Mountain in Somerset County.