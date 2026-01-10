Franklin Food Bank Prepped and Ready for a Challenging 2026

Contests
It was our first “Magic Monday” for the New Year. In 2026, I will continue to have a representative from the Franklin Food Bank join me on the first Monday of each month.

These on-air segments are to share the developments of the food bank. They’re also to alert those in Central Jersey about what the Franklin Food Bank offers for those who may need assistance.

Joining me this week was Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith. Aside from our friendly New York Giants / Philadelphia Eagles mutual jabs, we discussed what upcoming events and classes are available to everyone for free.

Derek shared, “The first Wednesday of every month, Joel, we have out Community Distribution. It happens at First Baptist Church, 771 Somerset Street, and it starts around 10:45 AM. And runs until we don’t have anymore supplies, usually about 2 to 2 ½ hours.” It usually wraps up about 12:30."

Check out our conversation here...

The event usually sees “anywhere between 500 and 600 cars, and about 150 to 200 people walking up.” While this amount is staggering, it’s “more than the average from last year because the need is still really there.”

Everyone Welcome at Franklin Food Bank Events

The Community Distribution is done in partnership with First Baptist Church, Somerset County YMCA, and Amazon. Derek continues, “We have incredible boxes of fresh produce that’s available to anybody who shows up, it doesn’t matter if you’re from Franklin Township, or Piscataway, or from Newark, New Jersey, as long as you are there. No questions asked, no ID required, you can just pull up and get some food."

The Wealth Workshop is on the first Friday of every month. It’s at the Franklin Food Bank at 224 Churchill Avenue, starting at 10 AM. If you need help navigating the world of finance, it’s for you, and it’s free.

That’s followed by the Health or Flava Workshop at 11 AM. You’ll learn about healthy, nutritious, culturally relevant food.

To get more information and learn about everything Franklin Food Bank has to offer, go to FranklinFoodBank.org

