The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital Expands Pediatric Services for Hudson County Families

The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital has had a long-standing reputation for providing superior pediatric specialty care in Hudson County and recently established The Dr. Bipin Patel Pediatric Multispecialty Center at Hoboken University Hospital-Hudson Regional Health to enhance access to pediatric specialists. Today, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s proudly announces the addition of two pediatric practices in Hoboken and Jersey City, expanding access to quality pediatric care for children and families in Hudson County. The new pediatricians joining The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s are Andrzej Klos MD, and Vijay Prasad, MD, located at 122 Clinton Street, Hoboken, and Piotr Oko, MD, located at 138 River Drive South, Jersey City.

“Saint Peter’s is proud to continue our legacy of providing excellence in pediatric care to the residents of Hudson County. For over 20 years we have provided pediatric specialty care, close to home in Hudson County, and now we excited to add three additional experienced general pediatric physicians to expand the reach of our quality pediatric care in the region,” said Siva Jonna, MD, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Saint Peter’s University Hospital and physician-in-chief of The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

For the past 16 years, Dr. Klos has been practicing pediatrics in Hoboken. He attended medical school in Poland and attended Seton Hall University in New Jersey, completing his pediatric residency at Jersey City Medical Center. In addition to private practice, Dr. Klos has been a clinical instructor in the Department of Pediatrics at the New Jersey Medical School of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences at Rutgers and a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). He is a Fellow and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. To make an appointment with Dr. Klos, please call 201.479.5206 or schedule a visit via his Zocdoc page.

Prior to joining the Hoboken pediatric practice, Dr. Prasad practiced at Tribeca Pediatrics in Ridgewood, Queens, NY, where he has served as the lead primary care physician for four-and-a-half years. Dr. Prasad is an experienced pediatrician who has worked in primary care, urgent care, emergency medicine, and in inpatient and critical care environments and serves a clinical assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Weil Cornell School of Medicine in New York City.

Before coming to the East Coast, Dr. Prasad was an attending physician in the Division of Emergency Medicine and Transport at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) where he was responsible for managing and stabilizing critically ill or injured pediatric and neonatal patients at referring facilities and while in transit to higher levels of care. While at CHLA, he served an ethnically diverse, underserved and medically complex patient base. Dr. Prasad graduated from the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine with a master’s in public health and received his Doctor of Medicine from Boston University’s School of Medicine. He is proficient in conversational medical Spanish. To make an appointment with Dr. Prasad, please call 201.479.5206 or schedule a visit via his Zocdoc page.

Dr. Oko opened his first pediatric practice in West New York, NJ, and has operated a pediatric practice in Hoboken for the past 25 years, caring for patients in Hudson and Bergen counties. He has served in various clinical leadership roles at Hudson County hospitals. He attended medical school in Poland and then Seton Hall University, completing his pediatric residency at Jersey City Medical Center. Dr. Oko is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and member of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. To make an appointment with Dr. Oko, please call 201.884.5351 or schedule a visit via his Zocdoc page.