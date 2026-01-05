It’s Time to Commit to a New Year’s Resolution, or Not

The New Year’s Eve ball drop numerals for 2026 are displayed in Times Square on December 18, 2025 in New York City. They will be displayed in Times Square from December 18 to December 22, before being hoisted to the top of One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2026.

It’s time once again to commit to a New Year’s resolution to help make ourselves better people, feel better, or help others. New Year’s resolutions come and go, and honestly, I’m not sure I know anyone who has been able to sustain a New Year’s resolution.

We all know smokers who resolve to quit when the New Year comes, but most can’t stick with it. It’s always worth a shot, and if it doesn’t work, you’re not any worse off.

The same can be said for diets. It’s a very popular resolution, many of us plan to lose weight. You’re reminded of New Year diets because of all the advertisements from Weight Watchers, Noom, Hims, Hers, and others you see this time of the year.

If Your Resolution is to Lose Weight or Join a Gym

If you plan to lose weight this New Year, experts say to set goals, don’t just say, “I’m going to lose weight.” Set a goal, a number that’s measurable and attainable.

“I’m going to join a gym” is another popular resolution we hear when the calendar flips to the next year. We all know someone who has signed up for a gym membership as a resolution to work out and get in shape. Unfortunately, we also know many who didn’t make it a month committed to their workout pledge.

Personally, I’d like to work on being a better person by paying more attention to how I interact with others. I often find myself not “being present” at times when in conversation. It doesn’t happen often, or maybe it does, but I feel bad when I recognize it.

I’m planning to make a point to concentrate more on what people are saying rather than what I’m going to say next. We all do it, and I really appreciate it when I feel someone truly listens to what I’m sharing. I want to be that person.

There are other ways to get in shape or be a better person without doing something that isn’t for you, like going to a gym. I started running because I found working out at the gym boring. Many people love working out by lifting weights, and it took me a long time to realize it wasn’t for me.

Maybe you can play a sport or find an alternative physical activity like hiking, pickleball, bike riding, or even bowling to be more active.