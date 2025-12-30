This Day in Top 40 History: December 30
Cliff Richard ended 1991 on a high note by launching “This New Year,” which was from his album Together with Cliff Richard, on December 30. The song may not have achieved as much chart success as his 1990 number-one single, “Saviour's Day,” but it still reached No. 30 in the UK. December 30 has brought about many other significant moments that have changed Top 40 history. Here's what you need to know.
Cultural Milestones
These notable events from December 30 certainly impacted music culture:
- 1942: Frank Sinatra played his first solo concert at the Paramount Theater in New York City. This time, Sinatra's audience was a crowd of excited teenagers who were undoubtedly impressed by his looks and voice.
- 1986: Ellie Goulding was born in Hereford, England. She is known for Top 20 hits such as “Burn,” “Love Me Like You Do,” and “Lights.” Two of her albums, Delirium and Halcyon, have charted within the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Goulding has also bagged more than 15 BMI President's Awards, honoring her contributions to the music industry.
- 1991: Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa welcomed their second child and only daughter, Jessica Rae. Unlike her parents, Rae is not in the music industry. She's an equestrian who has won multiple competitions, including the 2014 American Gold Cup.
- 2011: Mud star Russell Brand filed for divorce from Katy Perry, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite the split, the former lovebirds, who had tied the knot in 2010 in India, remained close friends.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Many artists and music lovers can't forget December 30, owing to these industry changes and challenges.
- 1978: Emerson, Lake & Palmer announced that they were going their separate ways, in part due to creative exhaustion. The group was known for “From The Beginning,” which cracked the Top 40 in the US. They also placed multiple albums in the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums chart, including Tarkus, Trilogy, and Brain Salad Surgery.
- 1998: Johnny Moore of The Drifters passed away in London. Moore had succeeded the late Rudy Lewis in 1964, becoming the group's lead vocalist. They released a string of Top 10 hits in the UK, such as “Like Sister and Brother,” “Down on the Beach Tonight,” and “There Goes My First Love.”
- 2002: Diana Ross was arrested in Tucson, Arizona, on charges of driving under the influence. According to sources, she failed the field sobriety test, which entailed standing on one leg and touching the tip of her nose. Additionally, her blood alcohol level exceeded 0.08%, the state's legal limit for drivers.
- 2006: Brandy was involved in a fatal car crash on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, California. The accident led to the death of 38-year-old Awatef Aboudihaj, whose family later sued the singer.
Did you know that Ellie Goulding shares her birthday with Tyrese Gibson? Born in 1978, the Fast & Furious actor has scored several Top 20 singles on Billboard's Hot 100, including “Pullin' Me Back,” "Sweet Lady," and “How You Gonna Act Like That.”