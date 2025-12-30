This Day in Top 40 History: December 30

Cliff Richard ended 1991 on a high note by launching “This New Year,” which was from his album Together with Cliff Richard, on December 30. The song may not have achieved as much chart success as his 1990 number-one single, “Saviour's Day,” but it still reached No. 30 in the UK. December 30 has brought about many other significant moments that have changed Top 40 history. Here's what you need to know.