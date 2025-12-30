Things To Do This Weekend in New Jersey: January 2-4

The new year begins with a festive mix of entertainment across New Jersey. From the glowing drive-through spectacle of Magic Of Lights to big laughs with Kevin Farley, along with the intimate sounds of the Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series, the weekend offers creative and crowd-pleasing ways to ease into the new year.

Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience

What: Drive through dazzling holiday light displays

Drive through dazzling holiday light displays When: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, and Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, and Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: PNC Bank Arts Center, Exit 116, Garden State Parkway, Holmdel

PNC Bank Arts Center, Exit 116, Garden State Parkway, Holmdel Cost: Tickets start at $37

Magic of Lights is a festive, drive-through holiday lights experience that transforms familiar roadways into a glowing winter wonderland. Visitors will have a memorable family holiday experience as they drive through illuminated tunnels, larger-than-life holiday displays, and multi-colored LEDs synchronized with the music of the season. This event was designed for all ages, allowing families to celebrate the holiday season from the comfort of their vehicles.

Kevin Farley

What: A night of laughs with Kevin Farley

A night of laughs with Kevin Farley When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. Where: Bananas Comedy Club, Renaissance Hotel, 801 Rutherford Ave., Rutherford

Bananas Comedy Club, Renaissance Hotel, 801 Rutherford Ave., Rutherford Cost: General admission flash sale $13; General admission $33.99; Reserved $45.99

Veteran comedian and actor Kevin Farley's upbeat, high-energy style has made him a popular entertainer over his decades-long career. Trained at Second City, he went on to appear in films such as "Black Sheep" and "The Waterboy," along with roles in "An American Carol "and "White Knight." Farley has guest-starred on shows including "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Drunk History," hosts the podcast "Kevin Farley on the Road," and continues performing stand-up comedy nationwide.

Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series Presents Joe Cirotti Trio and Rees Shad

What: Energetic acoustic folk fusion sounds

Energetic acoustic folk fusion sounds When: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown Cost: General admission $20; Member discount $15; 12 and under are free

The Folk Project presents an intimate evening of live music featuring the Joe Cirotti Trio and Rees Shad. The Joe Cirotti Trio will perform a spirited collection of acoustic music, blending bluegrass, gypsy jazz, folk, and blues. Rees Shad will accompany them with poignant, engaging songs that illustrate the storylines he creates through music. The Folk Project's performances are part of its long-standing tradition of supporting community through shared music and acoustic artistry, with events that appeal to both folk music lovers and casual listeners.

