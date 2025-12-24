This Day in Top 40 History: December 24

On Christmas Eve 1975, Queen graced London's Hammersmith Odeon to wrap up the U.K. leg of their "A Night at the Opera" tour, promoting their fourth studio album. They swept the crowd off their feet with one of the first live performances of the lead single, "Bohemian Rhapsody," which would spend an impressive 44 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2, and nine weeks at the top of the U.K. singles chart. During the concert, the band also played their U.K. top-20 hit, "Now I'm Here." Let's see what other Top 40 moments Dec. 24 has witnessed.