Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Advances Digital Transformation with Epic as its Partner for Launch of New Centralized Electronic Health Record
Multi-system Benefits to Enhance Patient Experience and Clinical Workflows via Coordinated Access and Transparency of Records
Saint Peter’s Healthcare System has announced Epic as its partner for the launch of a new centralized electronic health record (EHR) platform. This partnership enhances Saint Peter’s commitment to innovation and digital advancement that benefit patients by improving the continuity of care through a centralized EHR. Epic is the most widely used EHR nationwide, currently serving more than 250 million patients. Its interoperability system exchanges over 1.3 million records daily across a network of hospitals, clinics, and providers.
Key benefits of the launch will be evident throughout the healthcare system and include:
- Access to a comprehensive, single integrated patient record across all touchpoints of care, including inpatient and outpatient, emergency department, physician practices and more, thereby creating a seamless patient experience
- Full transparency regarding patient records including tests, prescription medications, examination summaries and future appointments, etc.
- The ability to merge several separate supporting systems into the integrated Epic platform for greater operational efficiency
“Having Epic will be a game changer for Saint Peter’s and will mark a major step forward in improving quality, safety, and the coordination of care,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Patients will benefit by having secure, round-the-clock access to their medical history, lab results, and appointment information. They will be able to request prescription refills, view test results, and interact with the office staff through Epic MyChart, all from the convenience of their phone or computer.”
“The integration of Epic will elevate Saint Peter’s delivery of care while allowing for improved efficiency to manage revenue cycles across the entire healthcare system continuum, and most importantly, allow us to better serve our patients, no matter which services they access,” said Jordan Tannenbaum, MD, MBA, MPH, CHCIO, PgC Healthcare Informatics, vice president/chief information officer and chief medical information officer at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Epic is an investment in the future, ensuring value-based care by creating a seamless patient experience and continually raising the bar when it comes to safe, quality care, while simultaneously streamlining operational workflows. Our partnership with Epic allows us to stay at the forefront of healthcare technology.”
Epic is anticipated to be fully integrated and operational at Saint Peter’s in 2027
About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System
Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter’s healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital and state-designated children’s hospital and regional perinatal center that includes a nationally renowned Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Saint Peter’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital; Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corporation; the CARES Surgicenter; and Saint Peter’s Physician Associates, a network of primary and specialty care physician practices. Saint Peter’s is a regional specialist in cancer care, diabetes, genetics, geriatrics, head and neck surgery, and pediatric surgery, and is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and internal medicine. Saint Peter’s is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical Health and Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.